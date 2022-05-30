What is your personal definition of luxury?

There is such a big difference between expense and luxury. The former is about cost, the latter is a feeling of upliftment and pleasure — from savouring a perfectly prepared cup of coffee, to a spray of your favourite cologne, to the excitement of boarding a plane to an unfamiliar destination.

The one indulgence you’d never forgo?

Going to the barber once a week. I get a lot of stick for this from friends and family, who often say, “I can’t even tell the difference, ha-ha!” It makes me feel on point from the top down. An indulgence worth indulging in, I say!

What are your essential grooming lotions and potions?

Dermalogica is my go-to brand — the exfoliator, cleanser, toner, and moisturiser. Piz Buin for sun protection. Acqua di Parma cologne for the day and Salvatore Ferragamo for the night. But the most effective is time in the sun, exercise, and a good night’s sleep.

What tech gadget couldn’t you live without?

My Apple Watch Series 5. I’m a bit of an optimiser, so I love observing the data I’m able to glean about myself and my lifestyle.