WS: Then I also worked in the energy sector and spent over 10 years at Sasol Limited. And now Wesgro. I’ve worked in the private and the public sector, and now I’m getting to do both of those things at the same time.

AS: The wonderful thing about the hotel business is that it gives you incredible opportunities to travel. As you can tell from my accent, I’m from the UK — Scotland is my home. My blood is 100% whisky. I’ve worked in hotels all of my life, I’ve never wanted to do anything else. But then I had a big birthday, and I thought, “I might live in London forever, which wouldn’t be so bad, or maybe I’m going to go and have an adventure.” I went from Knightsbridge, London, to Chiang Rai, Thailand. I was so out of my comfort zone. I opened my first hotel there, Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort. What are the places that make you think, “Okay, I’m richer and wiser for that experience”?

WS: I’ll never forget, in China I decided to go into a busy marketplace and there was a hotpot where you have to cook your own food. And of course I spoke no Chinese. By the end of it, I was cooking my meal with everybody trying to tell me what to do. Travel just opens your horizons. When I went to Japan, I couldn’t believe how spoiled for choice you are. If there’s one cellphone cover, there are thousands. Because of the earthquakes, when you walk in the street, there’s music playing because those are the sound systems through which, if there’s a disaster, they will make announcements.

AS: What I love about travel is, you make friends for a day, or because you’re both sitting in an airport waiting for a flight. Sometimes they’re your friends just for half an hour, but for that half an hour, you take care of each other. I did a trip back to the UK last year when it was at its very worst in terms of lockdowns. It was a six-hour queue through immigration at Heathrow Airport, and it was the nicest, most positive crowd of people I’ve ever met. There was a woman with a baby and somebody halfway up said: “Does anybody have an issue if we let this lady to the front of the queue?” And the whole crowd parted. Travel brings out the best in us. It can bring out the worst, too, but in the right circumstances, it really can make us demonstrate our human kindness.

WS: Another place that stood out for me was Rwanda.