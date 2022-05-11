Perhaps the most arresting chapter is on the cultural artefacts that were stolen from Africa on an eye-watering scale, and that are now to be found in museums all over Europe. Most of us are aware of the Benin Bronzes in the British Museum; what’s less well known is what a sophisticated nation the Kingdom of Benin was. Hanging on the vast walls of the palace of the oba (traditional leader) were exquisite brass plaques, sculptures, and figurines that represented the oral history of the kingdom over 500 years. These priceless artefacts were looted wholesale by the British army in 1897.

Faloyin goes on to itemise other treasures pillaged from African countries such as Namibia, the Gold Coast (now Ghana), and Abyssinia (now Ethiopia) — piles of bloodied treasures ripped from their rightful owners and now behind glass in Europe. It’s said that 90% of Africa’s material cultural legacy is outside the continent. In the face of growing pressure for artefacts to be returned, governments and museums are dissembling, but at least one, France, has agreed to rehome the tens of thousands of items it has in its museums.

Strung through Faloyin’s exacting narrative are many warm and human stories. Of the Africa Cup of Nations, of the manic streets of Lagos — if you’re lucky you can hit three wedding receptions on one Saturday afternoon — and especially of Jollof rice, which for him sums up the soul of Africa. “Done right, and your Jollof should taste equally like a still Sunday afternoon at your parents’ house and the sensation of your table being placed next to a giant speaker emitting a medley of bone-thumping noises whenever the band gets carried away… With every mouthful you should taste the time your relay team finished last on Sports Day and you were immediately handed a bowl overflowing with strangely pink strands of soft rice as if it would heal your sorrow. It did. It should taste as you wish to be seen. It should taste as you and yours are known.”