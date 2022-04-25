LK: It expands to how community works and how sincere design can be. That dress — and the whole collection — was inspired by Nicholas Coutts [the SA fashion designer, who died in 2019]. Making a body of work that was dedicated to Nick was also trying to get an idea as to what Nick had been working on before his passing. He had been involved with an incredible community based in Khayelitsha called Philani [the Philani Maternal, Child Health and Nutrition Fund]. They predominantly focus on women’s maternal health, but they have a subdivision that’s a workshop for printmaking and weaving, and Nick had been working with these mothers. I really wanted to see how we could expand on that. So, we took some of the tapestries that Nick had designed with these women and digitised them. We put that into knitwear and from that we created those dresses. The Coutts collection is one of the most sentimental things that I’ve ever created.

SK: I cried when I first saw it. A beautiful homage to them, to the craft.

LM: I also want to know more about the new collection that you’ve been working on. How do you approach this new body of work, how have you expanded upon previous bodies of work? So much of what you do is based on craft, but there’s also a celebration of womanhood.

SK: Essentially, it was inspired by iconic Black women in the 1970s, and I looked at everybody from Miriam Makeba to Diana Ross. We look at 1970s fashion and we think it comes from a purely Western or American ideology, and I just wanted to pull all of that out. One of the things I’m beginning to learn as a designer is having my core silhouettes, my core looks, but then also still saying, “You know what, I’m growing.” I’ve now launched into a bit of tailoring, expanded into pleating.

I just want to bring some joy. It’s just been such a horrendous two years, I wanted to go bright, bold, joyful, happy. Especially now. We were in Paris when the whole Ukraine situation kicked off, so much that’s going on in the world is just so depressing. Clothing has that transformative thing where it can make you feel better. I said to Sarah Andelman, the curator of the Vans Vault collaboration, “You know, it feels very strange to post about trainers when there’s a war happening.” Then we met Anna October, the Ukrainian designer, and she said, “Life should carry on, you should still do the work, but also present to people what’s going on. You can do both.” As artists, part of our responsibility is to bring joy.

LM: I totally agree with you. As artists, and as entrepreneurs, especially moving in a contemporary world, our job is to create work that also informs the times we’re living in. We’ve decided to approach it by working with marginalised groups and communities that want the work, but also need the work. I think that’s another vehicle for bringing the change that we want to see — creating things that are beautiful but that also have a sense of purpose. What was your approach when you first started your business, compared to right now?