He never drank, never smoked and, if he is to be believed, never had sex. The great love of his life was a louche, aristocratic younger man named Jacques de Bascher, whom someone described as “slightly diabolical”. They were together for 17 years until de Bascher died, too young, of Aids. Lagerfeld insisted their relationship had never been consummated: “If you let boys get too close, they’ll ruin you.”

Apart from his rigorous work ethic, the secret to Lagerfeld’s long reign at the dizzy top of a dizzying world can be attributed to one thing: a relentless hunger for the new. “I am a fashion person,” he once said. “I change clothes, furniture, houses, collections. Life is about change. There is a moment when things cannot become any better; then you change.” He surrounded himself with young people, and spent hours each day in music stores listening to new music and the DJs who frequented them. He was an insatiable reader, buying between one- and two-dozen books a day, and eventually owned his own bookshop, the 7L in Paris.

In later years he became increasingly fastidious — one room in his vast apartment was dedicated to the powdering of his hair, and he ate in a separate apartment so his workplace would not smell of cooking. He had three desks for letter writing alone, in French, English, and German. His cat had two maids and a beautician. He wore fingerless gloves so he didn’t have to touch other people’s hands, and sunglasses so that people couldn’t see his eyes. His acid tongue began to get him into trouble: “I don’t have to feel ashamed of myself for working with fur. Minks are just like vicious rats.” “You’ve got fat mothers with their bag of chips sitting in front of the television saying that thin models are ugly. The world of beautiful clothing is about dreams and illusions.”

After he died, he was called a fatphobe and a misogynist, but the glittering crowd at his memorial remembered someone different. Lagerfeld was a renaissance man, a prodigious and cultivated creative talent who wanted a world of only grace and beauty, and set out to make it so.