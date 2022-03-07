For some of you, what you’re about to read may as well have been written in 1980s-style DOS mode and saved on a floppy disc. It will seem that unsophisticated. For anyone on my side, let’s call it “Team Luddite”, my perspective will feel like a nice cup of Earl Grey — comforting, easy to understand, and, most importantly, real. Yup, this month I’m talking about non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the metaverse, and their equally perplexing Web 3.0 and blockchain-related brethren. Or rather, I think I am.

I’m trying hard to get a handle on this new-fangled, non-fungible world that we’re supposed to be embracing to make money or, in the case of the metaverse, exist in. Hours of reading later, and I’m still mostly confused. What I do get fills me with huge anxiety.

Now, it’s not so much the idea of the new and the unknown that has triggered this wave of existential dread. I like it that some guys (digital artist Kevin McCoy and tech entrepreneur Anil Dash, apparently) came up with the NFT idea in 2014. That they made the mental leap to register a non-interchangeable unit of data in a blockchain — in this case, one of McCoy’s wife Jennifer’s videos — is something they must get props for.