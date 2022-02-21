As the knowledge that what we once thought was immutable is, in fact, completely malleable, settles into our souls, suddenly we realise that everything can be explored and changed. This time has taught us that an infinity is possible when our imaginations are emancipated. We did it in fear. What happens when we do it with the courage to create? We now know that nothing needs to be the way we’re told it is.

We can declare no-fly weekends to give us all a chance to breathe. We can declare work-from-home days and weeks. We can close city streets or even highways for a day or two. Not everything needs to be 24/7/365. We can take a break. We can stop. The Earth will be grateful.

The onslaught of communication has led us to delete apps from our phones, to turn off notifications, to leave our laptops behind when we go on holiday, to intentionally ignore our phone’s demands until we have finished showering and eating. We know now that these devices are not innocuous. They want our time. They want our attention. And we know now that we want these things more. We want our time and attention for ourselves, our loved ones, and our lives. Life is all too short, after all.

The pain and the loss have intensified our search for meaning. All of us have asked, “Is it worth it?” and “What else is there?”In their simplest form, the answers have led us back to old sources of joy. To the instrument we last played in school, to the paintbrushes or the camera we last used before we were married, to the books and poems that helped us become human. In each link back to ourselves, we get to know ourselves more deeply, and that knowledge helps us sense new possibilities.

In all the turmoil, we’ve kept trying to be our best. Yes, because we need incomes but also, critically, because we want, need, to be our best selves. It is what makes us alive. And perhaps most vitally, in April and May 2020 we experienced the silence that our ancestors knew. For a brief moment, our world was filled with images of mountains rising through fading smog, of animals tentatively creeping back into spaces normally trampled by us, of the beauty that is this planet when just given a chance. We all knew the joy of it. Our spirits knew that this was life.

Of course, business has pulled us back, but we know now that a different life is possible. We’ve seen it, we’ve tasted it, we’ve lived it. We just have to choose it. We only have to act. It is our choice. The flames that were lit by pain have shown us the possibility of a new path. We should take it. After all, we want to be our best.