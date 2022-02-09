It is Boxing Day and instead of scarfing down leftover gammon sandwiches and mince pies I am googling Korean restaurants in Joburg and watching YouTube videos on making kimchi. I have become obsessed with Korean food since reading Michelle Zauner’s piercing memoir Crying in H Mart (Picador).

Zauner is something of an indie rock star, heading up a band called Japanese Breakfast and playing what is described as dreamy, “shoegaze-inspired” music. Pert and teasing, her arms filigreed with tattoos, she is wildly hip. Eight years ago, when her Korean mother Chongmi died of cancer in her mid-50s, Zauner was flattened.

Chongmi met her American husband Joel when he was working in Seoul. After their marriage and the birth of their daughter, they returned to the US and settled in Oregon. Like many an immigrant parent, Chongmi centred her life on her child. She was strict and smothering, watching Zauner minutely, chiding her relentlessly.“ Hers was tougher than tough love. It was brutal, industrial-strength. A sinewy love that never gave way to an inch of weakness.”

How she showed love was through food. She plied her daughter with traditional Korean dishes and Zauner learned early on that an appetite for this food — the more adventurous the better (think eating octopus tentacles that are still pulsing and sucking the custardy meat out of live crabs) — gained her mother’s approval. In the pages of her memoir she catalogues meals with zeal: “Decadent jjajangmyeon noodles, dumpling after dumpling served in rich broth, tangsuyuk pork with mushrooms, and yusanseul, gelatinous sea cucumber with squid, shrimp and zucchini.”