Every year the route attracts over 200 000 people, so you probably know someone who’s attempted all or a part of this march already. I even know someone who met her future husband on the trail. Today pilgrims traipse through Spanish towns and the countryside, collecting stamps in their pilgrim passports and sleeping in modest accommodation, for many reasons, irrespective of religion. They trek for spiritual purposes, to grapple with questions to which they need answers, to tackle grief, for the surrounds, to hang out with friends — or even because they like a good walk.

Many pilgrims return to the Camino de Santiago again and again, but there’s an entire industry of equivalent enlightened sojourns across the globe. Researching it, I tumbled into a cavern of caminos (or “ways”, as the word translates). You’ve got hundreds of purposeful, meaningful walks from which to choose. Portugal, Japan, Wales, even Australia, have their own established pilgrim routes and, here’s the thing — so do we.

There are several smaller organised Gibbontrails dotted around the country, but it’s the Cape Camino that has caught my eye. The full route runs over 640km, takes 36 days to complete, and incorporates areas such as the winelands, the Sandveld and the Cape Peninsula. It is, however, popular to do the walk in seven-day chunks. This pilgrimage seems a no-brainer — you get to take time out, reflect, and meet new people. Plus, there’s cracking South African weather, spectacular scenery, and sacred sites, including shrines, kramats, and caves.

I really like it that, on the Cape Camino, pilgrims break the journey in mostly rural communities, and are chaperoned by locals along the route. As Peggy Coetzee-Andrew, the operations manager for the Cape Camino, explains, “The Camino has been greeted by communities with gratitude and enthusiasm. Many jobs have been created over the 640km, and hosts see the value not just in the financial benefits but also in being part of this global concept.” She goes on to add, “For many of us, our busy lives are filled with anxiety and loneliness. Walking the Cape Camino gives you purpose and the feeling of connection. It is a challenge, and at the end you’ll know how strong and capable you are.”

It may not include the luxuries of high-thread-count bedding and fancy restaurants, but, as we try to slough off the past two years of Covid- induced crazy, doesn’t a home-style personal pilgrimage sound like just the reset we all need?