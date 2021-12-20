Nothing feels more inappropriate than a gift procured on grounds of convenience. That’s why vouchers are always a poor idea. It’s like handing your guest several unbroken eggs when you’ve invited them over for an omelette. I’m resentful of good gift givers, and I believe we all should rightly be angered by their careless anticipation of our desires. By showing how good they are at finding the right thing, they make the fact of their competitiveness too obvious.

You see this in the odd dramatised interaction that plays out around the exchange of gifts. The giver demurs, downplays, and gestures to the presence of a receipt the receiver knows not to ask for. The receiver is pinned down like a featured extra in a soap opera, because receiving a gift calls for the right mix of sincerity and surprise. (Nothing is ever really a surprise, unless someone has managed to sneak an Eames chair under the Christmas tree without your noticing.) You’re left mumbling thank-yous and you-shouldn’t-haves, and considering if you have anything on your person you could discreetly swop out for the Takealot voucher you stuffed into a gift bag purloined from your bag-of-bags. Many of us are bad gift givers, and the knowledge of this fact is galling.

Several years ago, in a moment of panic, I gave a Bluetooth hands-free car kit to someone with whom I was besotted, who mercifully accepted the clunky imposition with good grace and never mentioned it again. The cringe shakes me to this day. Being expected to peer into someone’s soul is stress inducing, but the alternative is worse. What a picture of neglect is conjured when you tell someone (for all practical purposes), “I thought of you, but only to the extent that this domestic object suggests.” It says that all your shared background and history with the receiver can only find its reduction in an object that is unavoidably banal.

The air fryer assumes laziness. Whisky infers age. Cufflinks suggest fussiness. And candles connote pyromania. There’s no formula for escaping banality, and this terrible realisation is perversely soothing to me, even if it is a wilful delusion. Don’t be tempted to do away with gifts — this is a tragic capitulation. Ignore the rules and the listicles: giving is the important thing. It’s an excuse to see the face of the one you care about, and that, after all, is the oldest and simplest of our social compacts.