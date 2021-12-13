From the price of the most expensive Tiffany & Co jewellery to the amount grossed by Home Alone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1 800

The price in rands for a bottle of the new Vilafonté Series C 2019 vintage, a limited-production blend. The International Wine and Spirits Competition has recognised Vilafonté, a small Stellenbosch winery, as the Global Best Red Wine Producer of the Year.

2022

The last year in which French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent will use animal fur.

20-30 000 000

The estimated price in dollars of the World’s Fair Necklace, the most expensive piece of jewellery Tiffany & Co has made thus far.

1 479 400

The price in rands achieved by Nicholas Hlobo’s Intlambo yochulumanco — a record for the artist — at Aspire Art Auctions’ sale of the Nwabisa Xayiya collection.

50 835 502

The world-record-breaking price in rands paid for an Omega Speedmaster CK2915-1 at Phillips auction house in Geneva. The timepiece was among the first collection of Speedmaster watches released in 1957.

Omega Speedmaster CK2915-1. (Supplied)

485 000 000

The value in dollars of the 86ct Koh-i-Noor diamond ceded to Queen Victoria by Duleep Singh, the last maharajah of the Sikh Empire, in 1849. It is now in the cross in the Crown of Queen Mary and part of the British Crown Jewels.

2 000 000

The cost in dollars of the solid 24ct-gold bath tub Mike Tyson gifted his then-wife, Robin Givens, in the late ’80s.

2 200 000

The cumulative sales in rands at the 2021 Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction, the highest so far.

477 000 000

The amount in dollars grossed by Home Alone — a perennial holiday-season favourite and the most successful comedy of all time.