RR: Especially in our industry, in our country, there are many people who are passionate about cooking and the industry itself. And that’s why I think we have been pretty lucky that we’ve had a break in terms of opportunities in the industry. There are so many amazing chefs, and I’m always saying, “Why have I never heard of you?” And, obviously, the media highlights certain people. For us too, the past two years have been kind of hectic. I wanted to stay positive, but I also wanted to stay realistic. When you start looking at how much potential income you’ve lost, having to lay off staff, even as a last resort, those things had a massive effect on a lot of us, emotionally, and I’m still battling with that.

JC: I’m always focusing on the positive and what I can gain, what I can learn. Especially on the business side. For instance, I have a loan partner that gave me a huge loan to get the kitchens at my school. And they reduced the monthly instalments to a quarter of what I was meant to be paying. If I’d been dealing with a bank, I wouldn’t have a school today. We just need to get busy. I really do believe that, for the restaurants and businesses that are still standing, it’s like the baby boom after World War 2.

RR: The more I talk to people who are in the industry, the more I realise it is important for us to talk about how we dealt with it. None of us thought it was going to last this long, then all of a sudden you really had to start thinking of how you were going to survive.

JC: I think the biggest thing is that we are not alone.

RR: Yeah. I’d like to think that we learned from it, in terms of our approach to the people who work in the industry. How do we change, so it becomes an industry that’s more approachable and not too crazy and where you can still have a bit of a real life? Sometimes people come into the industry and then their passion is just obliterated because they can’t work in that environment or the hours that are expected from them. I think it’s somewhere in between, because you’re still going to have to work hard.

JC: I think with anything in life you have to work if you want to achieve. That’s what I say to my students. But there’s such a stigma about the industry, that it’s “so hard and it’s so tough and it’s such long hours”. If you’re going to be good at anything in life, a Springbok cyclist or whatever, you’ve got to put in those extra hours. But, yes, how do we make this industry more desirable to the youth?