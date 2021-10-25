The one indulgence you would never forgo?

I’d love to be more original but, if I’m being honest, it’s coffee. More for the ritual and buying a few more minutes before work starts.

What are your essential lotions and potions?

A basic essential is SBR Repair Cream — a miracle for sensitive, difficult skin. Another favourite is Salt & Stone Natural Deodorant, as well as anything by new local luxury skincare brand ÚMÛ ÕRÅ.

What tech gadget couldn’t you live without?

My Fitbit — it tracks almost anything and is a constant, gentle reminder to sleep well, exercise, and meditate.

If you had to choose, what is the single-most sentimental object to you?

I have a big silver bracelet that my grandmother gave my mother, and inside she engraved her name, my mom’s name, and my name. My mom gave it to me and then asked for it back a week later, so it also seems to be her most sentimental item!

What is your drink of choice?

A Negroni.