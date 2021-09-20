The one indulgence you would never forgo?
The arts. Listening to music or watching it live, photography, art galleries, and talking to artists. I pick up a camera, take a walk and just document what I see. The arts always fill me up spiritually, and they always challenge my perspective about everything.
Essential grooming products?
Vitamin E oil, Cetaphil, Vaseline petroleum jelly, and Johnson & Johnson’s facial wipes, nothing harsh.
What tech couldn’t you live without?
My phone. It’s practically everything to me — it’s a computer, I play music on it, I take photos and edit them with it, it keeps me in touch with people. It’s convenient.
What do you love about the brand?
I have an iPhone, but am not a fan of any particular brand. It meets my needs, I can back up my data, it’s just functional.
What is the single most sentimental object to you?
My art collection. I would want it to be the biggest gift I give to the generations after me. It will never be sold, but could be monetised. I hope later generations will benefit from it in perpetuity.
Your drink of choice?
Wine. I started drinking alcohol a bit late in life, in 2003 — whisky and wine. I’ve migrated to mainly wine since. There is so much variety and depth in wine, it’s a never-ending journey.
Your favourite place to eat out?
I have a few friends who own restaurants — Desmond Mabuza and James Diack, for example, with Signature and Coobs respectively.
The item in your wardrobe that signifies your individual sense of style?
Sneakers. They are a symbol of fun, flexibility, and confidence. You can wear sneakers with a suit or jeans. I am actively trying to dispel the idea that executives should dress in a certain way. I think a dress code is part of taking sides in life, who you represent, and which culture you want to promote.
The last thing you bought and loved?
Veja sneakers.
A watch brand that you love?
I don’t own one, but Patek Philippe is a firm favourite. Investment pieces that are made beautifully.
The last places you travelled to that captured your heart?
Silicon Valley and Lesotho. I like the inspiration of Silicon Valley, what they have done in democratising media and tech. My partner was born in Lesotho, so I’m a bit biased.
What books are on your bedside table?
African literature, history and finance. The Lords of Finance by Liaquat Ahamed and Soros on Soros by George Soros, for example. I’ve been rereading The Peasants’ Revolt by Govan Mbeki. Zakes Mda, Chinua Achebe, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, and Ayi Kwei Armah are also firm favourites.
What are you listening to?
Zim Ngqawana has consistently been on my most-played list. Miriam Makeba as well. Vinyl, CD, and digital.
What’s your next must-have?
I can never have too much art, so more works of contemporary African art. I think buying African art not only promotes our culture but also supports an often underappreciated market.
The best gift you’ve been given recently?
I have had the biggest fortune this year of being gifted works by three artists: Nkosinathi Quwe, Sylvester Falata, and Pitika Ntuli. Incredible works of art from a master (Ntuli) and two established artists.
A gift that you’ve recently bought for someone?
Jordan sneakers, for my partner.
What places inspire and rejuvenate you?
Johannesburg and New York. I love big-city energy.
Something that’s recently caught your attention?
Senegal and Kenya (actually, most of East Africa). Botswana has a business culture that’s vibrant. They have the positivity I wish we had in South Africa.
What have you added to your wardrobe recently?
Paraboot shoes.
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2021.