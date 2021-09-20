The one indulgence you would never forgo?

The arts. Listening to music or watching it live, photography, art galleries, and talking to artists. I pick up a camera, take a walk and just document what I see. The arts always fill me up spiritually, and they always challenge my perspective about everything.

Essential grooming products?

Vitamin E oil, Cetaphil, Vaseline petroleum jelly, and Johnson & Johnson’s facial wipes, nothing harsh.

What tech couldn’t you live without?

My phone. It’s practically everything to me — it’s a computer, I play music on it, I take photos and edit them with it, it keeps me in touch with people. It’s convenient.

What do you love about the brand?

I have an iPhone, but am not a fan of any particular brand. It meets my needs, I can back up my data, it’s just functional.

What is the single most sentimental object to you?

My art collection. I would want it to be the biggest gift I give to the generations after me. It will never be sold, but could be monetised. I hope later generations will benefit from it in perpetuity.