Essential grooming products?

Uso and Skin Creamery. Proudly South African products that smell divine and are good on my skin, because they understand our climate. Le Labo Santal 33 is my signature scent.

Essential tech?

My LG Wing cellphone. It’s a mini laptop in my pocket. I do everything on this small miracle.

What is the single most sentimental and important object to you?

A portrait of my late parents.

Tea or coffee?

When I was young, my parents would drink coffee and we weren’t allowed to. So I swore to myself that when I grew up I’d brew my own. The smell of good coffee in the house makes me feel good.

Your favourite place to eat out?

I love discovering new, hidden gems but Covid-19 has made me less of a restaurant hopper. I love the vibe of Gemelli and Signature, and The Service Station always has the best vegetarian options.

What item in your wardrobe signifies your style?

My vintage, gold-detailed cape. It’s always a standout piece. I love beautiful vintage — they sure don’t make them like that anymore!