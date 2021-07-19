Her advice to young entrepreneurs? “Every step you take and everyone who comes into your life — good or bad — learn from them and the experience, and weave that into the next job. I worked three jobs in Canada when I was at university. One job was from 7pm to 7am in a factory where we would put the tops on deodorant bottles. I loved talking to people in the breaks, elderly women who had been there for years who took the time to teach us. They did not have to, but they taught me to be patient and not to be resentful of where you are in life. I think in that patience you learn how to listen. We have a tendency to want to get to the answer and lose sight of some of the insights we would get by standing still. At that conveyor belt at 1am or 2am, these women just wanted the best for me. In the break they would encourage me: ‘Pull out your books to read. Why are you still standing, don’t you have books to study?’”

I still use that lesson if I find myself in a difficult meeting, I pull the meeting back and step back to reflect on some of the human lessons.

“That was the lesson I drew on when, years later, I had to travel and hustle. I went to Nigeria and, as South Africans, we don’t realise that the rest of the continent does not sleep. I sat outside the CEO’s office and pitched at 1.30am — eight years later they are still an amazing client. It comes full circle, being in the world and understanding different cultures. We are all human, and I was not foreign to them. In my business journey, borders have not created a barrier for me, just an opportunity.”

Her philosophy boils down to the advice she gives her daughters: “They call them ‘Audrey quotes’. Listen to the voice in your head. You are not crazy, it is your truth seeking your action.”