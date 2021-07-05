Thirty years ago, Julia Roberts became famous for her beaming smile and infectious giggle in the romantic comedy Pretty Woman. Equally acclaimed by critics for her roles in romantic comedies as well as in dramas, the Oscar winner was an instant hit at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, when she strode up the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals barefoot and wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress highlighting a Chopard Haute Joaillerie emerald-and-diamond necklace. It was one of those unforgettable red-carpet moments that only Julia Roberts could carry off.

It was no surprise, therefore, that Chopard president and film-lover Caroline Scheufele asked Roberts to embody the face of the Happy Sport woman when launching new versions of this watch that has also become an icon. Said Scheufele: “It was her and nobody else! Julia Roberts was the only person I felt could convey the spirit that I see in Happy Sport.”

Something that makes you happy instantly?

The sunrise. Instantly is very specific…

Your happiness tips?

Be kind to others. Surround yourself with loving, kind, compassionate people. Kissing, followed by dancing as a close second.

Your favourite qualities in a woman?

Depth, soulfulness, and just a real personal strength.

What makes you laugh?

Cleverness. Not so much things that are funny, but things that are clever; a thoughtful thread to humour.

What do dancing diamonds evoke for you?

Perhaps the idea that something is going to happen!

How does your Happy Sport watch make you feel?

There is something about having a watch and, every time you look at it, seeing all these sparkling diamonds whirling around. It’s pretty awesome and truly good stuff.

What does being a free-spirited woman mean today?

Being comfortable in your convictions and sharing your convictions with those around you. Not all women have those liberties, and I am very grateful that I have them.

How important is responsible luxury to you?

It’s something that not enough brands pay attention to. The thing with a maison like Chopard is that it has really pioneered the idea of having a conscience, leading the charge, and setting an example for other brands to follow.

What is so special about Chopard?

Chopard just represents this timeless idea of elegance and sparkle and being ladylike. You kind of think: “When I grow up I want to be having a great time and wearing watches and earrings by Chopard”— and now, look at me, I’m all grown up!

Your favourite motto?

The motto that I repeat the most is “No way out but through.”

Happy Sport the First

The relaunch of the Chopard Happy Sport signals the rebirth of a 1993 icon. Chopard has released Happy Sport the First: two releases limited to 1 993 and 788 pieces of the very first watch presented when the collection was launched. They pay faithful homage to this icon, thanks to its legendary diamonds and its “pebble-link” bracelet, while adding major innovations: a new case in Lucent Steel A223, redesigned in a 33mm diameter inspired by the principles of the golden ratio, as well as the Manufacture Chopard 09.01-C movement with automatic winding.