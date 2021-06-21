“I must warn you, I’m a terrible interview,” Thuthuka Sibisi says right after accepting my request to meet and talk about his illustrious career as a composer, conductor, and music director. “Don’t worry,” I say, thinking of the many times I’ve written profiles, making my subjects sound like they were a hoot to talk to even when they were not. In this case, I didn’t have to.

When I arrive at his studio in Joburg’s Maboneng precinct, what I find is an adept storyteller who often meanders through quite enjoyable tales about his journey, giving context before circling back to answer whatever question is posed to him. Sibisi is an accomplished artist, probably best known to audiences for his collaborations with the likes of composer Philip Miller and artist William Kentridge, with whom he worked on Notes Towards a Model Opera and The Head & the Load.

The latter has been on stage since 2018, with performances at the Tate Modern (UK), the Ruhrtriennale (Germany), Park Avenue Armory (US) and the Holland Festival (the Netherlands).

Although his work has taken him all over the globe, Sibisi’s journey began in earnest at the world-renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir School — a place he describes as “Lord of the Flies meets Hogwarts”. “There’s a concert there every Wednesday night. We went to see it when I was in primary school,” he says.

“During the interval, the man who would eventually become my conductor extended an open invitation to everyone to audition to be part of the school. He was wearing a cape. He had these big eyebrows and a beard that made him look like Professor Dumbledore.” Having never thought of music as a future path for himself before, Sibisi auditioned — because some of his schoolmates dared him to.

“I did the entrance exam and, two weeks later, a letter of admission arrived. My parents had no clue this was happening. I said, ‘Guys, I’m going to Drakensberg Boys. You’re paying for it.’”