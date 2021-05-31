Walter Volpers is an enthusiastic protagonist of IWC Schaffhausen’s key stories, a role he sees himself playing until he’s 85 — much as the legendary movement creator Kurt Klaus does today. Volpers has been involved in many cool watchmaking developments since he joined IWC 12 years ago, and it’s no trouble for him to wax lyrical about the 2021 Pilot’s Watch Collection released this year.

IWC introduced the Pilot prototype in 1936. The Special Pilot’s Watch (Ref. IW436) was inspired by the sons — who were both pilots — of IWC’s then-owner, Ernst Jakob Homberger. The Big Pilot’s Watch calibre 52 TSC (Ref. IW431) followed in 1940. Its 55mm diameter is the largest ever to be applied to an IWC watch.

“That’s why it’s called the Big Pilot,” says Volpers. “Aircraft cockpit temperatures weren’t controlled then, so pilots wore leather jackets to keep warm. The watch had to fit over the jacket sleeve and have a crown so big it could be wound by a gloved hand.”

SIZE DOES MATTER

The Navigator’s Wristwatch Mark 11, produced for the Royal Air Force in the UK in 1948, is IWC’s most famous pilot’s watch. It required the movement to be resistant to the effect of magnetic fields, among other key features. IWC has made modern pilots’ watches since 1992, but the milestone piece was the Big Pilot’s Watch (Ref. IW5002) released 10 years later. The chronometer’s dial, mimicking the cockpit-instrument look, and the oversized 46.2mm case have made it one of the most well-known watch designs ever.