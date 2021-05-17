Mokoena describes Google as the place where strategy, creativity, technology, data, customer experience, and insight coalesce. He says the lockdown has been a kind of proving ground, putting its technology to the test: “Remote working really works; you get to use your own products and see first-hand how they help with productivity and delivery. We have been living it, and it makes it easy to show clients and customers how Google products can help their business thrive.” His conviction that, as a mid-40s professional, he needed to work with purpose and make a difference in the world intersected perfectly with the Google mantra of organising the world’s information and making it useful. Over the past year Google has collaborated with government to make a considerable impact, both around Covid-19 information management and economic recovery.

The pan-African project to assist small businesses, which employ 48% of the labour force in South Africa, to join the digital economy is impressive. The past eight months have seen more that 300 000 small brick-and-mortar businesses go digital with an online presence, a marketing and advertising strategy, and access to a market-finder programme so that they could expand geographically. A partnership with the massive-open-online-course institution Coursera is answering the huge need to bridge the digital divide, and hopefully capacitate millions of Africans to access entry-level IT qualifications. Education and employment projects in vulnerable communities through the YES (Youth Employment Service) and the Praekelt Foundation have been huge drivers in the past year. Google has also partnered with SA Tourism to encourage a return to tourism through the “South Africa, an explorer’s paradise” project, which has highlighted our majestic assets.

“What is my purpose? To make a difference in society; to help bridge the digital divide; to serve as tide to lift up all boats,” says Mokoena. “Access is a big, big barrier. There isn’t one company that can sort out all the issues; it will take an ecosystem of partners to invest in undersea cable and, of course, deal with the reality of data costs. The UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development has stipulated that the cost of a gigabyte of data must not exceed 2% of monthly income. We are at 2.1% and ranked 31st on the continent in terms of that ratio. The plan is to be ranked in the top 10. Thirty-eight million people — just more than half our population — are online: the explosion of mobile phones has ensured that at least one member of every family has access to the internet. Government says that, by 2024, 80% should be online. That is the opportunity to be the great equaliser for South Africans. The sooner the better. It’s my dream and vision, and I want to be part of it.”