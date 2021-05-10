There are few writers whose books I await as impatiently as Mick Herron.

He was something of a cult writer at first, slowly building up a following for his unconventional spy thrillers but now, after a decade or so, he is sailing steadily in the mainstream.

I haven’t read much of the spy grandmasters John le Carré and Ian Fleming, finding the conventions of drops, blinds, double-blinds, moles, honey traps, and so on just annoying. Give me a tense, twisty psychological thriller any day. I prefer unreliable narrators to unreliable agents.

Herron is something else entirely. For one, he has a sardonic humour that sometimes spins off into real farce, and for another, his main characters are absolute failures rather than the usual heroic operatives. They are known as the “slow horses” — an assorted group of MI5 has-beens — not because they are old but because they have screwed up so spectacularly that they have been removed from HQ. They can’t be released back into the real world, so are sent to a dismal halfway house, the Slough House of the title. It is a nasty, suppurating building in which the mugs are always dirty and mould blooms on the walls, and disgrace is thick in the air.

The slow horses plod along, eking out their days on mindless research tasks and squabbling among themselves. Among them there’s a recovering alcoholic; a delusional narcissist who’s a cyber genius; a cokehead with an anger problem who likes to dance in clubs; a young man who has shamed his family’s proud MI5 record, and so on. Over them all looms, or rather, lurks, one Jackson Lamb.

Lamb is one of contemporary fiction’s unique characters: a morbidly obese, smoking, farting oaf who lives on tumblers of Scotch and boxes of Chinese takeaways. He is appallingly bigoted and scathingly-tongued. Here he is addressing one of his broken-down steeds: “So, any nasty eyes tracking your private pleasures last night? Or were you too busy playing the old ham banjo to notice?”