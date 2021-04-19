This one is not a happy anniversary. What a rollercoaster of a year it’s been. Twelve months ago we were just a few days into the most severe part of the lockdown. It’s interesting how one can remember parts of it with something resembling nostalgia. It’s a bit like your kids have grown and need your company less, and you start reminiscing about those early days when they used to keep you up all night and you’d have to drag yourself to a whole day’s work on the back of no more than a couple of hours’ sleep.

So it feels with some of what was happening this time last year. Suddenly, we weren’t allowed outside and, for exercise, I was running up and down the stairs in my complex. It was fun for a while and I do remember that experience with some fondness.

Even with the alcohol ban, one could see some positives worth embracing. As the president announced the lockdown, I had a couple of bottles of wine in the fridge. So full of misplaced optimism, it never crossed my mind to ration because I believed the lockdown would be done within three weeks. I didn’t bother stocking up as I hadn’t exactly had a “dry January” in 2020, so a few weeks without seemed to be good idea. How naive that proved over time.