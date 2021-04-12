Twenty-five years ago, Daryl McGregor was teaching in South Africa. With a fine-art degree and a major in English literature, he had pursued a Wits education diploma and was teaching architecture students. A six-month sabbatical in London and an impromptu job with a photographer who asked him to paint some flats (“backdrops” in fashion terminology) for a shoot led to the kind of high-flying career in international fashion to which many aspire but few get to experience. “I had never assisted anyone, I just made it up as I went along,” said McGregor.

Our conversation lifted me out of myself and the confines of the past year into a parallel universe that was full of beauty and aesthetic pleasure. It was refreshing. He has been in Cape Town on his annual sojourn (which fortuitously coincided with the London lockdown) with his partner, photographer Kevin Mackintosh. Their years-long creative collaboration is deeply inspiring. They have created an aesthetic dialogue and unique visual code that has inspired globally revered institutions like The Royal Ballet and Opera House in London and the New York Philharmonic to tap into their sublime vision.

McGregor has worked with some of the biggest names in fashion. “You meet such interesting people on set. People whom you think are going to be fantastic are sometimes dreadful; some of the photographers are divas, others are incredibly impressive and collaborative; and on set with celebrities, you get the whole entourage.” He has worked with an impressive array from Beyoncé to Kate Moss. “Kate Moss is impressive on a completely different level. On one shoot, Kate was with Saskia de Brauw. Kate stood on the side while Saskia was shooting and she was so nice and encouraging to Saskia, telling her, ‘You look so beautiful’. She did not need to do it. She could be so intimidating but as a person she is really sweet and low key.”