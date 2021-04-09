Publisher’s note | Dog day afternoon

A side effect of spending more time at home has been spending more time with the dogs. Let me rewind, before spending more time with the dogs, plural, there was the acquisitive phase. It seems that the plague has had a knock-on effect on one’s predilections for acquiring quadrupeds. We spent a lot of mental space and energy on the question, and it became increasingly clear that we must double up on dogs. We had one, Frederic, a rescue. Now we have two. Young Joan entered stage left. A long-haired miniature dachshund who plays me, Fred, and the rest of humanity like a Stradivarius violin. She is an evil genius. Albeit a very low-to-the-ground one. We are not alone in this dog thing. This is also a global trend.

I gained a dog, but I have lost a lot in this past year. Five pairs of designer shoes. Including two pairs of leopard-print Louboutins, which, to be fair to the dogs, had probably outlived their style life cycle with the rise and demise of Theresa May’s political capital. They all met with the prehensile jaws of Freddy — he is a cross between a Shar Pei and a husky, or at least that is the spin the SPCA put on his questionable lineage. He has great taste in shoes. Joan made inroads on a Birkenstock but, being of diminutive stature, the damage is barely visible. To make up for it, she took out the carpets. Due to her proximity to ground level, I never really catch her at her ablutions. It is a problem.

Most recently, the tag team in domestic crime ate my AirPods. I assume that is the case because one is entirely missing — probably travelling down a canine alimentary canal. The survivor was being gently ruminated upon when I made this horrific discovery.

LOOK | Page through the digital copy of Wanted's April issue (enlarge for easy viewing):