On my regular trips to London, my first destination was always Hilditch & Key, a shirtmaker in Jermyn Street. While South Africa has a tradition of producing affordable, high-quality, fashionably tailored woollen suits, its lounge shirts are no match for British craftsmanship, with its fine cotton, hand-turned collars, and long tails.

Arriving at work attired in a crisply ironed shirt, silk tie, and a neatly pressed dark suit invariably helped me set a bright tone for the day, no matter whether the stock market was headed up or down.

Opening my cupboards now, I wonder if I will ever wear my Hilditch & Key shirts again, or whether I will be condemned to ending my working life seated behind a home computer in H&M trackpants, off-white Converse sneakers, and a faded, navy-blue Woolworths t-shirt.

So much has happened in the past year that will shape the way we think about our lives in the future — our careers, relationships, leisure-time, and homes. After initial fears about our health and financial well-being that gripped us when Covid-19 first broke, we are beginning to accept our circumstances and adapt our lifestyles accordingly. We sanitise our hands, do not complain about wearing masks, and communicate with everyone we know on Zoom or Teams.

Yet, by keeping social distance — avoiding restaurants, the theatre, sporting events, and the bustle of the office — worries are mounting that we are losing our relevance. It is nudging us to recalibrate our lives and become healthier, fitter, better-informed, more germane. I term the patterns of expenditure we have embraced to achieve this new purpose “the new luxury”.