But clearly the world has changed. Everett-Allen cites a number of new trends that could influence the demand, supply, and return prospects of individual housing markets. For instance, the decline of international students and the switch to remote learning has led to a drop in rentals in some cities, which is likely to continue to impact buy-to-let returns — at least in the short-term.

On the flipside, demand for holiday homes and weekend getaways is set to strengthen in resort markets across popular sun and ski belts — from Aspen to Barbados to Cannes — no doubt on the back of a newfound appreciation for travel freedom and global mobility. Also, the rapid rise of the “digital nomad” and an increasingly mobile workforce will prompt more countries to introduce so-called “golden visa” or “citizenship-by-investment” programmes. The UAE, for instance, recently announced its intention to introduce such a scheme this year.

Offering residency or citizenship rights in exchange for fixed foreign investment, especially in a post-pandemic context, is a no-brainer: on the one hand it will help governments restore Covid-hit economies while, on the other, investors obtain easier access to travel, live, work, and study opportunities abroad. There are tax benefits too. Property-related residency and citizenship schemes have, in recent years, become particularly popular among South African investors looking for a plan B as a hedge against political, economic, and currency instability in their backyards. In fact, it seems that the uncertainty created by the onset of Covid-19 has promoted a fresh wave of interest among South Africans to acquire a second passport via an offshore-real-estate acquisition.

Amanda Smit, managing partner of international migration-investment advisory firm Henley & Partners in South Africa, says her company saw a massive jump in inquiries about property-linked investment migration options in the second half of last year. Though Portugal and Malta still rank as the most popular residency-investment destinations among South Africa’s high-net-worth individuals, Smit says interest in Montenegro in the Balkans and St Lucia in the Caribbean are gaining traction too.

Although it doesn’t offer a citizenship-by-investment programme as such, she notes that New Zealand is also appearing increasingly on South Africans’ radars as a preferred relocation and retirement destination. New Zealand — specifically Auckland — ranked as the fastest-growing luxury housing market in the world in the third quarter, according to Knight Frank’s latest prime global cities index. Auckland recorded house price growth of a solid 13% in the 12 months to the end of September, versus the index average of 1.6%.

New World Wealth analyst Andrew Amoils believes New Zealand’s newfound popularity as a real-estate-investment destination is partly due to its low Covid-19 fatality rate. He says other countries that appear to have handled the pandemic well could try to up their status in the wealth migration stakes this year, either by joining the citizenship-by-investment fray or lowering the entry requirements of existing programmes. Currently, most countries require a capital outlay equivalent to at least €350,000 — €500,000 (about R6.3-million to R9-million).

That’s good news for South African investors whose wealth took a sizeable knock in rand terms last year on the back of a weaker currency. Of course, as offshore real-estate-investment opportunities become more accessible to South Africans, choosing where and what to buy could make for a rather daunting task.

For that reason, Wanted has singled out five offshore real-estate destinations we believe are currently worth a second glance. The investment case for each will depend on whether you are looking to buy property to obtain a second passport, as a future emigration route, as a buy-to-let investment for portfolio diversification purposes, or as a holiday or retirement home.

1. CARIBBEAN

WHY INVEST HERE:

The Caribbean’s appeal as an investment destination lies not only in that it offers you a vacation escape to a tropical island: it also provides second-passport benefits.

At an entry level of around $200,000, the Caribbean is a much cheaper option for South Africans than most other citizenship-by-investment programmes, says Nadia Read Thaele, CEO of second residency specialists LIO Global.

Moreover, a real-estate investment in the Caribbean is a US-dollar-based asset, which provides good currency diversification if you already have some of your offshore assets in euros or pounds. The Caribbean islands’ thriving tourism sector also makes it easy for investors to earn a rental income (average 3%- 5% a year in dollars) from their properties. Investors have a number of Caribbean islands to choose from, but Read Thaele reckons the schemes offered by the Commonwealth of Dominica and Grenada are the most attractive.

Neither country restricts dual nationality and has fast processing times, with full citizenship possible within three to six months. There are also no mandatory visits, minimum stay periods, or interview requirements. In Dominica’s case, properties can be sold after three years, while Grenada’s holding period is five years. Both passports offer visa-free travel to more than 100 countries including the US, UK, Schengen countries, and Hong Kong.

Dominica’s entry-level requirement is $200,000 while Grenada requires a purchase of at least $350,000 for single-title ownership or $220,000 for multi-title ownership. Read Thaele says the window of opportunity to acquire citizenship at a discounted rate in Dominica is, however, closing fast as the government is looking to increase the costs of its programme sometime this year. Grenada’s investment programme offers an added benefit via its bilateral investment treaty with the US, which allows citizens of Grenada to apply for an E-2 visa to live in the US.

As such, foreign investors often use Grenada’s real-estate-investment programme as an alternate route into the US. However, to qualify for the E-2 visa, an additional investment of about $100,000 to $150,000 is required. Grenada is also the only Caribbean country whose citizens have visa-free access to China.

WHAT TO BUY: DOMINICA

Investors have an array of government-approved, world-class resort developments to choose from. LIO Global is currently marketing investment opportunities in Secret Bay, an acclaimed Relais & Châteaux property recently voted Travel + Leisure magazine’s number-one resort hotel in the Caribbean. The six-star resort offers ownership opportunities at The Residences at Secret Bay, which comprise 42 luxury villas spectacularly situated on a cliff top where the rainforest meets the sea. Each villa is fully furnished and offers owners access to the resort amenities. Part ownership of a villa costs $208,000 (including citizenship-application costs), while full ownership of a villa will set you back from $1.22-million.