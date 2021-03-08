Talevi is also working with young American conductor Kazem Abdullah on the production. And, of course, there are the singers aligned to the Cape Town Opera.

“Matthew Wild, the artistic director, really understands current trends in production and keeps things sharp. He has managed to keep the company in the international profile,” he says.

“And we mustn’t forget that South African singers punch way above their weight. They’re conquering the opera world at the moment. They even held the Belvedere Singing Competition in Cape Town a few years back, simply because so many of the finalists were South African. It’s usually in Austria. There’s raw material here!”

This is an opportunity for local singers certainly, but peculiarly, it’s one for Hänsel und Gretel too. “Some operas are more Covid-friendly than others,” Talevi notes.

“There are only four main characters in this show and there’s a small children’s choir but, in our production, they will be masked the entire time,” he says of the hygiene practicalities beyond keeping the audience limited.

“In comparison, a big opera like Aida has a chorus of around 80 on stage so you can imagine how it and its kind have been shelved by big opera houses until there’s a vaccine rollout. The small ones like Hänsel und Gretel are finding a real lease of life at the moment.”

And, for a work written in 1893, the story is jarringly relevant now.

As Talevi puts it, “The main characters are desperately poor and things really start to fall apart. I mean, the parents are on the edge — attempting to abandon their kids twice!”

“Sure, the witch gets a taste of her own medicine and the kids get rescued by their parents but what about the other children? Where do they go? That is a question I want people to think about. I mean, when you look at the streets of South Africa, how many kids have just been left to fend for themselves?”

Would you actually take a child to this Ballen-esque manifestation of the “children’s opera”? “I can’t quite say yet,” says Talevi after a pause. “There are children on stage but I am excited to reveal this opera to adults who’ve always written it off as one for kids. In a sense I want to bring the inner child of the adults to the performance.”