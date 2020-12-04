Ed's letter | Looks like we made it

If you’re reading this, you’ve made it. Sure, I mean this in the success sense (this is Wanted after all), but what I’m actually referring to in this instance is survival. →

Through economic hellfire, virus fear, home schooling, white-knuckle angst about your business and thinking you may never again leave your property — never mind the country — you hung in there. It’s no small feat and one that, I say, needs a massive congratulations and blow-out of a celebration (yes, a responsible one, but you get the drift).

In fact, what I suggest is that you finish reading this mag, put the paper down and take the day off. Go out into the sun, pour yourself a G&T (it’s 12 o’clock somewhere), play a round of golf, call your mom for a big skinner — celebrate life.

And if Adrian, Patrice, Sim, or Koos ask why you’ve knocked off early and aren’t answering your mails, tell them I gave you permission. And expect them to follow suit.

Let’s all go and revel in the fact that we made it through this nightmare of a year and show gratitude for absolutely everything we have.

I am thankful for you, our readers, and I’m thankful for the most fantastic, loyal bunch of advertisers a brand could hope for. So many of both groups have become great friends of Wanted and are an integral part of our success.

I am thankful for my editorial and advertising teams, who blazed through the past eight months under the most extreme pressure. They worked from home, over many, many weekends, dealing with uncertainty, tight budgets, and a whole lot of stress. Yet they nailed it again and again.

LOOK | Page through the digital copy of Wanted's November issue (enlarge for easy viewing):