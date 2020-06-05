Ed's letter | Time after time

When my grandpa Andrew Buitendach retired as the consulting mechanical and electrical engineer at General Mining in the late 1960s, they gave him an Omega Constellation Pie Pan watch.

He passed away at the age of 93 in 1998 and the timepiece went to my dad. Two decades later, and through a process of some father-smokkeling, I now wear it on my wrist.

Every time I put the old girl on I think of Andrew. That watch saw some things – a lot of fierce rivalry on bowling greens, and at bridge tables especially. It lived in Bulawayo and Durban, Krugersdorp and Harare, and would have been up close and personal with my gran’s poffertjies and stews and the Rand Daily Mail and The Star on a daily basis. Not a bad gig, really.

In fact, whenever I look at its face, imagined vignettes of his life pop into my head. One is of Grandpa B, as we called him, walking down Main Street in town to the BHP Billiton building. It’s a typically harsh, bright highveld day, the trees are changing colour, and he’s lost in thought about the new coal mine he’s working on. I think of him as a young man navigating the streets of a tram-lined Joburg during the Spanish Flu of 1918. Of him queuing outside the mines on the edge of the city when the Great Depression struck – trying to get work, any work. I conjure up his meeting the Prince of Wales as a Transvaal Rugby player in Durban and him on the pitch at the old Wanderers Stadium, where Park Station now stands. I see him taking one of the first Boeing 707 flights to the northern hemisphere to study the “cutting-edge” mining technology of the day.

This is the power of heritage pieces. Knowing their provenance and having some ties to a person who once loved them makes them all the more special. One day your ancestors will hopefully think that of your treasured items. “Remember how dad adored that Nelson Makamo painting?” they’ll say.

