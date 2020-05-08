Ed's letter | Dream a little dream

Trevor Noah is the one who got away. It’s an utterly tragic tale. And he doesn’t even know it.

We have never met, at all, but I feel certain we were meant to be. We are the same age, both grew up in Joburg, have many common acquaintances and like all the same things — Midtown Manhattan apartments costing $10-million, for example.

The man is smart, funny, and good looking. To my mind that is the trifecta. And then I heard that as a result of Covid-19 he is paying the salaries of the furloughed staff of his Daily Show. Is he not perfection?

Right now I could have been dodging paparazzi lenses, getting kitted out for the Met Gala or knocking up on a tennis court with our close friend Bill Gates, but I missed the opportunity when he was still on home turf and one of us mortals, and now, here I sit in local Level 4 limbo, Trevor-less.

Which is why, when our art director Anna Lineveldt, journalist Robyn Alexander, and I started to put together the imagery décorscapes — with the idea of bringing a shot of the outside world and far-flung, exotic spots into our homes, I could not miss the opportunity.

So you will see how we’ve given Mr Noah the ultimate Scandi pad — warm, cosy, and chic. Basically, a perfect Norwegian chalet or Copenhagen loft for him to hunker down in. All that’s missing (once again) is me. Not your ideal getaway? How about channelling your inner Princess Margaret and making like you’re on the tropical island of Mustique? Or envisioning that you’re Grace Jones living it up in a hella ’80s New York apartment?