One minute you’re having lunch with mates at Bellinis, bragging about your imminent US vacay. The next, you’re holed up at home, thinking nostalgically about that visit to the petrol station last week.

What a turn our world has taken since I wrote my last editor’s letter. In less than a month, my life has become a bizarre balance of bouncing between live updates of The New York Times, The Guardian, and BusinessLIVE to keep myself in the loop regarding coronavirus breaking news, stats, and presidential statements. And, well, little else.

I’ve always worked from home when I needed to, but now my bed-office (boffice) is the new normal.

In my de facto realm of self-isolation, I’ve been on my social media drug of choice — Instagram — a lot. And that’s where friend and fellow journalist Nechama Brodie and I hatched a plan. In a moment of delirious overzealousness by the two of us, who are living and working in our PJs, we decided to start an Insta challenge that forced us to get creative. So for the past two weeks we’ve been picking a theme daily and kitting ourselves out, even though we are tantamount to being #alldressedupwithnoplacetogo.

We’ve been artistic masterpieces and dressed like our 1990s selves. I channelled my inner Hilary Mantel, and went quasi-Tudor, and we’ve gone fully black and white. We even got dolled up like the girls in a Robert Palmer music video. White ’80s guitars included. Others on the ’Gram are joining in, and so far, we’re amused (and are hopefully amusing) and well distracted. Of course, what it boils down to is proper escapism. From something totally devastating that feels absolutely out of our control.