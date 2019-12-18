Production: Sahil Harilal.
Tim Morris vases from R6,500–R9,500 from Tonic Design

From top: Messika My Twin trilogy ring in 18kt white gold with pear-, emerald-, and oval-cut stones, R116,450 from Boutique Haute Horlogerie; 18kt white gold diamond stacking rings, from R12,000–R15,000 from Cabouchon Jewellers; Juste un Clou ring, R217,000 from Cartier.

From top: Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium EDP Intense 50ml, R1,670; Chanel Coco Noir EDP 100ml, R2,570; Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Collection Velvet Incenso 50ml, R3,250 – all available at leading retailers.

Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona watch in 18kt yellow gold on Oysterflex bracelet, bezel set with 36 trapeze-cut diamonds and pavé black-lacquer dial set with 243 diamonds and eight diamond-set hour markers, R1,338,900 from Rolex.

From left: 18kt white gold and black rhodium plated half eternity band set with baguette-cut tsavorites and round brilliant-cut diamonds, R54,700; 18kt white gold handmade dress ring with one rectangular prasiolite set with round tsavorites, R61,100; 18kt rose gold dress ring set with one oval cabochon garnet, round brilliant-cut diamonds and round tsavorites, R88,500 – all Charles Greig.

Glenfiddich 30-Year-Old, R9,499 – available at leading retailers.

From top: Gondolo Small Seconds, price on request from Patek Philippe Showroom; Blancpain Villeret Quantième Phase de Lune in red gold, R284,700 from Tanur Jewellers and Elegance Jewellers; Jaeger-LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Night & Day Medium, R346,000 from Elegance Jewellers.

From top: Wallet, R5,300 from Prada; wallet, R3,400 from Gucci; wallet, R9,750 from Louis Vuitton.

STOCKISTS

  • Boutique Haute Horlogerie 011-325-4119 / 021-418-1889
  • Cabouchon Jewellers 011-706-6134
  • Cartier 011-666-2800
  • Charles Greig 011-325-4477
  • Elegance Jewellers Sandton 011-784-0047
  • Gucci 011-326-7928
  • Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com
  • Patek Philippe Showroom 011-784-2595
  • Prada 011-326-7517
  • Rolex South Africa 011-784-9230
  • Tanur Jewellers Cape Town 021-418-5524
  • Tonic Design 011-327-2028

 From the December edition of Wanted 2019.

