Ed's Letter | Don’t look back in anger, I heard you say

I’m sure I’d have thrived in the heyday of print. A world of smoke-filled newsrooms, wire copy, glamorous reporter postings, and typesetters seem deeply romantic, but I missed that completely — and so have found a proxy in a surviving, related world: the print archives.

Settling down at the Tiso Blackstar stacks — they hold original photos and clippings from the likes of Business Day, Financial Mail, the Sunday Times, and Sowetan — is a rare joy. I don’t get to do it often enough, but the brief hours of leafing through pages of history — that range wildly from the heartbreaking to outrageous — are an actual trip. There are shelves and shelves of manila envelopes crammed with black-and-white images of floods and flower shows and boxers and anti-apartheid campaigners.

My personal favourite? The images taken in the cities and towns across South Africa. And there are many. I’m a proud Joburger, so you know which ones hit the spot for me. The old hotels of Hillbrow, the insane “whites-only” daily life of 1970s space, street scenes of yore that sometimes I even recognise. Worlds I never knew but seem familiar.

So, you can imagine how Mpho Mokgadi’s pics of abandoned Joburg mesmerise me. The brilliant young photographer hustled his way into places long forgotten and the result is as fascinating as it is arresting and creepy. As with so many of the pieces in this issue, his work appeals strongly to our collective sense of nostalgia: something, apparently, irrespective of our ages, that the Wanted team have in spades.