A SLIMMER JUSTE UN CLOU FROM CARTIER
I’m prepared to bet the new Juste un Clou bracelet from Cartier is going to be the gift of the year when it hits our shores next month. The latest, slimmer version of the cult piece of fine jewellery design, wraps around your wrist in a single flexible move and comes in yellow and rose gold. It’s perfect to be warn alongside the original, slightly larger Juste un Clou.
It’s hard to believe that this 1970s classic, inspired by that most basic of hardware necessities, continues to be one of the most sought after jewellery designs in the world.
AND NOW, THE CUSTOMISED TAG HEUER MONACO
Customisation is one of the fastest growing fashion trends, so why shouldn’t watches get in on the action? George Bamford of the Bamford Watch Department read the trend early on: The story goes that when Mr Bamford found himself at a dinner party wearing the same Rolex as every other man at the table, a few years ago, he went home and developed a secret technique to blacken his watch and give it his own unique signature.
The rest is history and Bamford now runs the watch business from Mayfair, London, selling his own line of customisable timepieces, as well as the unique capability of customising any watch under the sun.
Last year Bamford went “official” when he became the authorised customiser of Zenith watches. With the LVMH group giving him the seal of approval, the sky’s the limit. The latest collaboration is with Tag Heuer and they recently unveiled this striking new Monaco, created by the Swiss watchmaker and customised by Bamford Watch Company. This contemporary version of the Steve McQueen classic sports a solid carbon case, an elegant full black dial and aqua blue chronograph counters. It’s a strikingly modern update of the 1970s version but I think the blue-eyed movie star would have approved.
CLASSIC CARS AT THE CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE
If classic, vintage and luxury cars are your thing, the Concours D’Elegance at Steyn City should be in your diary for the upcoming long weekend.
The car show that is more about elegance than flash, takes place from 10th to 12th August and includes a classic car auction on the Saturday and final judging of the best cars on show, on Sunday afternoon.
Granted Steyn City is not quite Lake Como, but there’s going to be quite a line up of unique cars to drool over.
WORKING CLASS AT 100% DESIGN OFFICE
While on diary matters, if you’re in town for the long weekend, it might be worth visiting the 100% Design South Africa exhibition at Decorex from 8th to 12th August – especially for the biophilic, or nature-inspired, focus on office design at 100% Office.
Interior designer Alice Hutton will be using contemporary pieces from some of the world’s leading design companies to bring this very modern approach to healthy office design, to life.
I’m enchanted by the apparently moss-covered office carpet from Interface in the main image with this story as well as the green wallpapers from Dreamweaver and Andrea Brand. Ms Hutton predicts the office of the future will satisfy humankind’s need for natural inspiration and a working environment that promotes mental health and well-being.
HATS OFF TO CRYSTAL BIRCH
Her new Arrebato collection of Spanish-inspired hats is an absolute delight. There’s a straw bolero with my name on it this summer!