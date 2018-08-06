A SLIMMER JUSTE UN CLOU FROM CARTIER

I’m prepared to bet the new Juste un Clou bracelet from Cartier is going to be the gift of the year when it hits our shores next month. The latest, slimmer version of the cult piece of fine jewellery design, wraps around your wrist in a single flexible move and comes in yellow and rose gold. It’s perfect to be warn alongside the original, slightly larger Juste un Clou.

It’s hard to believe that this 1970s classic, inspired by that most basic of hardware necessities, continues to be one of the most sought after jewellery designs in the world.

AND NOW, THE CUSTOMISED TAG HEUER MONACO