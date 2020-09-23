Ed's letter | Turn and face the strange

One full rotation of the globe around the sun ago you would have found me and the Wanted gang lazing on the Ligne Roset sofas of our Art Joburg stand. There we were, laughing amongst Sam Nhlengethwa’s jazz players, gossiping between the Lady Skollies, bumping into absolutely every single person we know in town (many of you, in fact), and wondering whether Jeff Bezos might like to fund a painting-and-sculpture buying spree for us.

Enter 2020, and oh, how the mightily social have fallen. Here I sit in my sweatpants — yes, they are still in rotation — finishing off an issue that we largely put together virtually. Again. Sure, lockdown is abating, the booze is back — I have even ventured out to clock lovely new developments like the recently opened stores you’ll spot in our Navigator section — but I don’t need to tell you what a different world this is.

There will be no physical art fairs in the City of Gold this month, but that’s not the only element of the art landscape that has been absolutely altered thanks to the pandemic. From auctions going online to young artists using Instagram to market themselves, we’re seeing a wave of new, different, and interesting.

I know the players in this game must be nervous of what’ll happen next. Hell, they’ve already withstood six months of instability and must be spinning. That said, it’s always fascinating to see what comes of huge change; who takes the gap, who falls by the wayside, and what emerges from a state of flux.

