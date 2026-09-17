A Phantom in full flight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rolls-Royce spent more than nine months developing the technique needed to work with fragile abalone shell. Picture:

Rolls-Royce has added a rather unusual material to its Bespoke vocabulary: abalone shell.

The first Rolls-Royce to use the iridescent material in its marquetry is the Phantom Hummingbird, a Phantom extended private commission created as a tribute to a client’s wife and developed through the marque’s private office in Dubai.

Its defining detail is a pair of hummingbirds worked into the car’s interior using abalone shell and mother-of-pearl.

Six iterations were required before Rolls-Royce’s craftspeople perfected the abalone marquetry technique. Picture: (Rolls-Royce)

The idea sounds straightforward enough, but making it work inside a car was another matter entirely.

Abalone is thin, brittle and naturally irregular, which makes it a tricky material to use for intricate marquetry. The Rolls-Royce’s craftspeople spent more than nine months developing the technique, going through six different iterations before settling on an approach that could produce the required level of precision.

Each hummingbird is made from 53 individual pieces of abalone shell and mother-of-pearl, with 18 pieces alone forming its wings. A separate botanical motif on the rear waterfall panel between the two rear seats contains another 84 pieces.

The hummingbird’s wings alone required 18 individual pieces of abalone shell and mother-of-pearl. Picture: (Rolls-Royce)

The precision involved is suitably microscopic. Each fragment was laser-cut 0.06mm larger than its finished dimensions to account for the laser’s burn margin, then filed by hand to its exact shape. The pieces were fitted together until there were no visible seams, particularly important around the hummingbird’s wings, before being lacquered.

Once the technique had been perfected, each picnic table and the rear waterfall panel required another eight hours of work, adding up to 45 hours across the three panels.

A botanical motif on the Phantom Hummingbird’s rear waterfall panel contains a further 84 individual shell pieces. Picture: (Rolls-Royce)

“The introduction of abalone shell into Rolls-Royce marquetry presented our designers and craftspeople with a fresh creative and technical challenge,” says Phil Fabre de la Grange, head of Bespoke at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“The natural world has always been a rich source of inspiration for Rolls-Royce Bespoke commissions,” he adds, noting that clients continue to push the design team towards new interpretations.

The rest of the Phantom’s interior is comparatively restrained. An Ash Burr veneer forms the background for the three marquetry panels with Silver Birch used within the picnic table motifs. The seats were then trimmed in cream leather with darker detailing before a starlight headliner completed the cabin.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Hummingbird exterior. Picture: (Rolls-Royce)

Outside, the theme continues in a two-tone combination of dark burgundy and cream with a hand-painted Coachline running along the car and another hummingbird taking flight along its length.

There is plenty of bespoke detail here, as you would expect from a Rolls-Royce commission, but the interesting part of Phantom Hummingbird is really the material itself. Abalone is not an obvious choice for a car interior and getting something this fragile to behave like a precision engineering component is no small task.

The hummingbird motif continues onto the Phantom’s exterior. Picture: (Rolls-Royce)

The hummingbirds may be the detail that catches your eye first but the real feat is what sits behind them: dozens of tiny pieces of shell, individually shaped and fitted together closely enough to look almost seamless.

Wanted