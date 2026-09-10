Around the world in an S-Class

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Mercedes-Benz’s new S-Class is taking on a 50,000km global journey before arriving in South Africa in 2027. Picture:

In the realm of historical automobile-related firsts, Mercedes-Benz has the ultimate ace card in the deck. It is the company that invented the motorcar. End of story.

This year the firm celebrated 140 years of existence, and there were a number of festivities centred around the milestone.

One of the biggest undertakings in this year-long gig is an around-the-world tour in the latest generation of the S-Class, a nameplate that also lays claim to inventing a category.

Amusing to contemplate that by the time the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8 arrived — formidable rivals, though they were — the lineage of the S-Class had been around for years already.

This 2026 journey adds as much as 50,000km to the odometers of two cars, driven by Mercedes-Benz development drivers, with lucky media members in various regions getting a stint behind the wheel.

One of the well-travelled S-Class specimens in Cape Town. Picture: (Mercedes-Benz)

Our driving invite got lost in the mail sadly — but the marque did invite us to come have a look at the S-Class duo when it stopped over in Tshwane, fresh after a recent trek from Kenya.

A little ceremony was held at the private Makotopong Car Museum, a shrine to Mercedes-Benz. There is at least one copy of nearly all creations to bear the famed emblem.

One is accustomed to seeing specimens of the S-Class in a pristine state, with gleaming paint and tyres. These two new, journeying examples of the flagship sedan were dirty, big-splattered and with rears covered in stickers attesting to their well-travelled status. Very cool.

Also interesting to note was the fitment of heavier-duty, gravel-suited tyres, which were reportedly lifted from the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain. Sadly this rugged wagon is not sold in our market.

But the good news is that the latest S-Class will be sold in our market. Expect the model to be released in 2027. Pricing, specifications and derivatives are still to be confirmed.

Souvenirs from around the world. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

The latest iteration is an extensive evolution of the W223 version that was launched around five years ago. This particular expression was quite radical in terms of its shift towards digitisation and autonomy. But we should not reduce it to the simplicity of a facelift because approximately 2,700 components are said to have been newly developed or re-engineered.

My most memorable recollection of testing the outgoing car, in six-cylinder diesel guise, was being awe-struck by the sharpness of its semi-autonomous capabilities.

There we cruised down the N3 freeway, holding my coffee cup with two hands at times, as the car steered around corners and stayed within safe parameters. Of course — it was not at the level of complete hands-off motoring and chimed orders to put hands back on the wheel after detecting no contact for a certain period.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class models during their tour through Namibia. Picture: (Mercedes-Benz)

The new car has even more computing power. It uses the latest Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), tied into a system that comprises 10 external cameras, five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors. This system powers all functions related to the vehicle, from the MBUX infotainment screens (yes, screens) and more. So powerful is the vehicle’s onboard computer that it relies on a separate water-cooling system.

So expect an even more intuitive autonomous driving experience. “Artificial intelligence algorithms, which are trained on large amounts of fleet data, process the sensor data to understand the surrounding traffic conditions,” the carmaker promises.

Although it is future-forward, Mercedes-Benz said the S-Class remains traditional in other respects — particularly its deliverance of a cosseting, luxurious cabin experience that does not compromise where quality is concerned.

An optional MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment aims to turn the car into a boardroom on wheels — it even has a high-definition camera for video conferences.

On the customisation front, the Mercedes-Benz Manufaktur programme offers as many as 150 exterior paint options and 400 interior colours. But most will have it in black-on-black.

Can you spot a familiar local destination? Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

If you do go for this typical pairing, the dazzling new exterior lighting system should help break the monotony of things. The car incorporates an illuminated grille, as well as headlamps with a three-pointed star motif. Even the hood ornament is illuminated.

As with its peers, the S-Class shifts away from diesel. What’s new are the petrol V8, six-cylinder and plug-in hybrid powertrains on offer.

At the top of the range is the S580, which uses the revised M177 V8 motor. A tier below is the S500 deploying a straight six. Both cars incorporate mild hybrid technology with an integrated starter generator (ISG) and 48-volt electrical system.

Then you have the S580e plug-in hybrid, using a six-cylinder engine coupled with an electric motor.

When the new S-Class is officially launched on Mzansi shores, expect full driving (and driven) perspectives from us.

Wanted