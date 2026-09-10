Honda’s adventure bikes get a clutch upgrade

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Honda South Africa has added a new twist to two of its adventure motorcycles, with the XL750 Transalp and NX500 now available with the company’s E-Clutch system.

The technology takes some of the work out of riding a motorcycle with a manual gearbox. Riders can pull away, stop and change gear without using the clutch lever, while still retaining normal clutch-lever control whenever they want it.

It’s a different proposition to Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission, which replaces the gear lever entirely — E-Clutch keeps the conventional six-speed, foot-operated gearbox but removes the need to operate the clutch lever by hand. The system is intended to give newer riders extra confidence in traffic while still appealing to experienced motorcyclists who simply want one less thing to think about during the daily commute.

The E-Clutch system can be set to Hard, Medium or Soft shift-pedal feel for both upshifts and downshifts. On the Transalp, it works with the bike’s throttle-by-wire system to automatically blip the throttle on downshifts, matching engine and rear-wheel speeds.

The E-Clutch system can be set to Hard, Medium or Soft shift-pedal feel for both upshifts and downshifts. (Honda)

The Transalp is powered by Honda’s 755cc parallel-twin engine, producing 67kW at 9,500rpm and 75Nm at 7,250rpm. It offers four riding modes – Sport, Standard, Rain and Gravel – and two customisable User modes. Honda Selectable Torque Control with integrated Wheelie Control is standard.

Designed to travel off the beaten path, the Transalp rides on a 43mm Showa SFF-CA upside-down front fork with 200mm of travel and a Pro-Link rear shock with 190mm of travel. Both offer compression and rebound damping adjustment. A 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel are fitted, while 210mm of ground clearance and a 216kg kerb weight give it the proportions expected of a middleweight adventure motorcycle. Rear ABS can be disabled for off-road riding, while the E-Clutch version comes standard with a redesigned 2.5mm high-strength aluminium skid plate.

The Transalp has a 16.9-litre fuel tank and a claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.3l/100km on the WMTC cycle, giving it a theoretical range of about 390km.

The NX500 takes a more compact and road-friendly approach to the same basic idea. Its 471cc parallel twin produces 35kW at 8,500rpm and 43Nm at 6,500rpm, with Honda Selectable Torque Control fitted as standard.

The NX500 is powered by a 471cc parallel twin producing 35kW and 43Nm. (Honda)

Built for light gravel travel, it uses a 41mm Showa SFF-BP upside-down fork, with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination. Ground clearance is 180mm and seat height is 830mm, while claimed kerb weight comes in at 199kg.

With a 17.5L tank and claimed consumption of 3.6l/100km, the NX500 has the potential to cover more than 480km between fuel stops.

Both motorcycles get five-inch full-colour TFT displays with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity.

The Honda XL750 Transalp E-Clutch is priced at R230,849, with the NX500 E-Clutch priced at R141,399. Both motorcycles come with a two-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, and Honda is offering free rider training with the purchase of any new motorcycle.

TimesLive