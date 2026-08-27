REVIEW | Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 proves six is plenty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In 2018 Mercedes-Benz decided to host the global launch of its current W167-code GLE in the Texan state of San Antonio.

We were there, and part of the displays included the first example of the lineage to roll off the production line. Initially named ML-Class, it was the first Mercedes-Benz to be built in the US, at the Alabama plant inaugurated in 1997.

However, the ML was not the first off-roader to wear the three-pointed star. That was the famed Gelandewagen. Where the boxy, ladder-frame elder was envisaged from the outset as a tough military vehicle, the ML was aimed at a more urban set. It was an important model, establishing a category that would later be joined by the BMW X5, Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7.

As is customary with Mercedes-Benz, there was an AMG-tuned version. The original ML 55 packed a 5.4l V8 motor beneath its hood and, aside from a few subtle visual enhancements, came across as tastefully understated.

The straight-six heart of the GLE 53. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

These days the Mercedes-AMG expression of the GLE has two tiers. You can still have a fire-breathing V8 engine in the form of the GLE 63, currently available in run-out, with an updated version planned for next year. The model one notch below that is the GLE 53, which packs a sprightly straight-six.

It was a great change of pace driving a six-cylinder AMG-badged Mercedes after underwhelming four-cylinders such as the W206 C 63 and R232 SL 43, both of which have 2.0l engines.

A true AMG needs to be theatrical and just a little obnoxious — two attributes the GLE 53 delivers well. Driven in Sport+ mode, on downshifts, the car makes ear-pricking pop-pop noises. Sounds like a firing range.

The 3.0l soundtrack is replete with novel acoustic traits. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Some may accuse the Stuttgart SUV of firing blanks though, with a claimed sprint time of five seconds. Or have we become desensitised to performance cars with acceleration capabilities that exceed the four-second mark? Either way, peers driving the A35 and A45 are going to bully you from traffic lights, with their claimed 0-100km/h times of 4.7 and 3.9 seconds respectively.

Still, five seconds is hardly pedestrian in real-world terms, and there is the argument that off-the-mark shove is not the be-all. The flexibility of the 3.0l motor in highway conditions is especially impressive, with the 320kW/560Nm summoned into force quickly for urgent overtaking and gap-seizing. A hybrid system allows for 15kW/200Nm additional electric boost. The intention with this system was to mitigate lag, and it works brilliantly. Average consumption over three days of driving (without much consideration for light throttle inputs) was 13l/100km.

The Panamericana grille fills rear-view mirrors of slower traffic. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Its nine-speed automatic is sharp-witted and buttery smooth in the way it swaps cogs, but you find yourself using the paddle shifters to hold it in lower gears — to make the most of that engine note, and the accompanying acoustic gunfire.

On the outside, the 53 is clearly distinguished from its meeker siblings. The model has a menacing swagger about it, sitting on optional 21-inch multi-spoke alloys in matte black, donning an aggressive body and the distinctive Panamericana grille.

Equally aggressive from the front or rear. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

From the generous side bolsters of the front seats to the carbon fibre inlays and grippy suede-like inlays, the interior matches the sporting intent of the outward look. It is a commanding place to sit, while the chunky three-spoke wheel, with its perforated leather cladding, offers a satisfying grip.

The slim, expansive interface comprises a digital instrument cluster. Though it retains a centrally-mounted tracking pad, the screen is touch-operated for simpler operation. The tracking pad proved to be finnicky at times. So are the haptic steering mounted controls. Thankfully, physical toggles for controls such as volume remain.

Multi-spoke alloy design has become an AMG hallmark. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

In a car with sporting credentials, these finer details are less annoying than they would be in regular Mercedes-Benz models because the thrill of the performance, sound and overall sensation steals the show. From a practical standpoint, none of the versatility of the GLE has been compromised. It still has a commodious second seating row and the luggage compartment accomodates 370l. The airbag count is an ample nine.

Expect to pay around R2,518,425 (before you start playing with the options list). That includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan, with a separate eight-year/160,000km warranty for the 21.2kWh hybrid battery system.

Wanted