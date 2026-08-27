Bugatti gives the Veyron a 20-year refresh

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Twenty years ago, Bugatti’s Veyron rewrote the performance-car rulebook. With 746kW, four turbochargers, 16 cylinders and a top speed beyond 400km/h, it ushered in an era in which the word “supercar” suddenly didn’t seem quite sufficient.

Now the earliest examples are two decades old, presenting Bugatti with an interesting question: how do you restore a car that represents such an important moment in the marque’s history without simply freezing it in time?

The answer — or at least one version of it — is the one-off La Maison Pur Sang Veyron 20 Years, revealed at Pebble Beach in August.

Created through Bugatti’s factory restoration and certification programme, the car has been comprehensively refreshed with new colours, materials, wheels and interior details while retaining the familiar shape and character of the original.

The Bugatti Veyron 20 Years. Picture: Bugatti (Bugatti)

“The Veyron is one of the most important cars in Bugatti history, and any adjustment to that original, legendary formula must begin with respect,” says Bugatti design director Frank Heyl.

La Maison Pur Sang was launched at Rétromobile in Paris in 2020 to preserve, certify and restore the marque’s collector cars. For owners who want originality above everything else, that can mean returning a Bugatti as closely as possible to its factory specification.

Increasingly, however, the programme also allows owners to rethink elements of their cars using materials, finishes and technology developed since they were originally built. The Veyron 20 Years is the most extensive example of that approach yet.

Its colour scheme immediately separates it from the Veyrons that left Molsheim during the car’s original production run. The body combines Rouge Rembrandt, developed for the newer Tourbillon, with Petrol Blue from the Chiron era. Inside, Magnolia upholstery is joined by bespoke Mocassin stitching across the steering wheel and gear selector.

Larger 20-inch front and 21-inch rear Machiavelli wheels allow the restored Veyron to benefit from more modern tyre technology. Picture: Bugatti (Bugatti)

There’s a functional update beneath the cosmetic changes, too. Bugatti has reworked its familiar Machiavelli wheel design in a larger format, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 at the rear. More importantly, the change allows the Veyron to run tyres in Chiron dimensions, bringing newer tyre technology to a car conceived more than two decades ago.

“As we often say, power is in the small details,” says Alexis Ploix, Bugatti’s director of after-sales and customer service. “Whether it is the new wheels, tyre technology, interior refinements and modern conveniences, or the meticulous work performed by our technicians during maintenance and refurbishment, every detail contributes to preserving the performance, character and excellence of the Veyron.”

Other alterations are more indulgent. New three-dimensional mesh appears across the front, side and rear air intakes, while a special 20 Years of Veyron emblem sits between the seats.

The centre console receives perhaps the most unusual treatment. Its surface has been decorated with a Côte de Genève finish, the striped pattern more commonly found decorating the movements of mechanical watches. Applying it to the considerably larger and more complex surface of a Veyron centre console turns a traditional bit of horological finishing into automotive decoration.

Bugatti applied the horological Côte de Genève finishing technique to the Veyron’s centre console. Picture: Bugatti (Bugatti)

“La Maison Pur Sang exists to protect the authenticity, provenance and future of the Bugatti automobiles entrusted to us,” says heritage and certification specialist Luigi Galli. “The Veyron is a legend of automotive history that continues to be cherished.”

Bugatti is also opening some of the possibilities demonstrated by the one-off car to other Veyron owners. A new configurator launched around the Pebble Beach unveiling allows customers to explore select La Maison Pur Sang features for their own cars.

The result presents a different idea of restoration from the traditional pursuit of returning every nut, stitch and paint colour to exactly how it left the factory. This Veyron still looks unmistakably like a Veyron. It has simply been allowed to benefit from some of what Bugatti has learnt in the 20 years since it first appeared.

Wanted