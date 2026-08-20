Made to measure the Rolls-Royce way

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The Rolls-Royce Ghost Savile Row is parked outside its tailoring namesake in London. Picture:

Nobody spending an eight-figure sum on a Rolls-Royce wants one that looks just like their neighbour’s, which is why the personalisation division of the high-end British carmaker is as busy as a genie granting wishes in Monaco.

Occasionally Rolls-Royce showcases standout examples of its clients’ customised flights of fancy, the latest two being the Ghost Savile Row, inspired by fine tailoring, and the nautically themed Phantom Regatta — both presented at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Inside the Ghost Savile Row, with its tailoring-inspired cabin. Picture: (supplied)

The Ghost Savile Row is a one-of-one commission that has the V12 luxury sedan dressed in elegant suiting. The two-tone midnight-sapphire-over-English-white exterior is influenced by the classic combination of a navy suit paired with a crisp white dress shirt, the very foundation of British tailoring.

The silver feature line on the flanks is a subtle accent that evokes the understated jewellery worn by the well-tailored, such as cufflinks and a dress watch. The theme continues inside with navy-blue and arctic-white leather, open-pore white wood, and hidden-until-revealed embroidery behind the rear armrest inspired by the colourful lining of a jacket.

A design sketch for the Ghost Savile Row's rear seat centre embroidery, inspired by jacket lining. Picture: (supplied)

The seats have a grey stitch inspired by pinstripe suits, and the meticulous detailing extends to the leather-wrapped volume- and climate-control buttons.

Rolls-Royce and Savile Row share a commitment to the bespoke tradition, a term closely associated with London’s Savile Row, where cloth was traditionally described as being “bespoken”, or spoken for, by an individual client. The two institutions have been close since Rolls-Royce opened its first showroom in Mayfair in 1905, just around the corner from “the Row”.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta, its regatta-blue finish echoing the racing yachts of The Solent. Picture: (supplied)

The Phantom Regatta pays tribute to the racing yachts of the English south coast and to the regattas they contest each summer on The Solent — a strait between the Isle of Wight and mainland England — among them the famous Cowes Week regatta.

The Phantom is the flagship luxury sedan of the brand’s lineup, and this one-off creation is redolent of the ocean-faring spirit with its marine-inspired colours, with regatta blue over a lower body of English white recalling the line where a yacht’s hull meets the water.

The Phantom Regatta's dashboard, its swirling blue inlay inspired by tidal currents. Picture: (supplied)

The car rolls on 22-inch polished disc wheels whose mirrored surfaces suggest the polished steel winches of a racing yacht.

The nautical theme continues inside with a colourway evoking a yacht under sail, with blue water below and white canvas above. The front of the cabin is decked out in navy-blue leather with the rear appointed in grace white. Seat and door piping, contrast stitching, and the steering wheel are presented in both tones, and the RR monograms are embroidered in turquoise.

The Phantom Regatta's rear picnic table, finished in royal walnut to resemble a yacht deck. Picture: (supplied)

The rear picnic tables required around 120 hours of precision craftsmanship to give them the same finish as a yacht deck, with each composed of 16 strips of royal walnut cut from the same section of wood to ensure a uniform grain pattern. The Starlight headliner and illuminated doors are inspired by swirling tidal currents.

With all this meticulous craftsmanship and detailing, it seems almost poor form to ask what’s under the bonnet — but for the record, it’s a smooth-sailing 6.75l twin-turbo V12.

From the August issue of Wanted, 2026.