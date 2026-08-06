The truth behind the viral crash test videos

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Crash test damage can look alarming, but modern crumple zones are designed to absorb impact and protect occupants. Picture:

Crash test videos have quickly become one of TikTok’s more unexpected rabbit holes. Recently, millions of viewers have been now searching for footage of their own cars, often horrified to see bonnets folding, bumpers shearing away and rear sections crumpling on impact. It looks catastrophic, and it’s hardly surprising that many viewers come away convinced the vehicle has failed the test.

In reality, the opposite is often true.

One of the biggest misconceptions about vehicle safety is that the strongest car is the one that remains largely intact after a collision. Modern cars, however, are designed to crumple in very specific places. Those dramatic-looking deformations are carefully engineered to absorb energy before it reaches the occupants.

“Modern vehicles are built with dedicated crumple zones, most prominently at the front and rear,” explains MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert. “These sections are designed to deform during an impact, slowing the forces experienced by the occupants, while the passenger cell is engineered to remain rigid.”

Think of the vehicle as having two distinct jobs during a crash. The front and rear sections sacrifice themselves by absorbing kinetic energy, while the central passenger compartment acts as a protective shell. A badly damaged bonnet or crushed boot is often evidence that these crumple zones have done exactly what they were designed to do.

The areas that matter most are the vehicle’s structural pillars. These form the safety cage around the occupants and should remain as intact as possible during a serious impact.

A-pillar: Located on either side of the windscreen, it supports the roof and plays a critical role in rollover protection.

Located on either side of the windscreen, it supports the roof and plays a critical role in rollover protection. B-pillar: Positioned between the front and rear doors, it is one of the strongest parts of the body structure, helping protect occupants during side impacts while anchoring the seatbelts.

Positioned between the front and rear doors, it is one of the strongest parts of the body structure, helping protect occupants during side impacts while anchoring the seatbelts. C-pillar: Found at the rear of the passenger compartment, it reinforces the roof and provides additional protection in rear-end collisions and rollovers.

Crash test videos, however, tell only part of the story.

Independent organisations such as Global NCAP and ANCAP don’t simply assess how damaged a vehicle looks afterwards. Their ratings are based on detailed data collected from crash-test dummies, measuring the forces experienced by the head, chest, pelvis and legs. They also evaluate child occupant protection, whiplash performance and active safety technologies such as electronic stability control (ESC).

For South African buyers, there is another important consideration. A five-star safety rating earned overseas does not always apply to the version of the vehicle sold locally. Different markets often receive different specifications, and some export models may include additional airbags or safety technologies that are optional or unavailable in South Africa.

If you’re researching a new car, don’t stop at the star rating. Check that the crash test applies to the exact model and specification available locally. The same badge on the boot doesn’t always mean the same level of protection beneath the bodywork.

The next time you watch a crash test, resist the instinct to judge the outcome by how much metal is left standing. In many cases, the dramatic crumpling is precisely what helped preserve the space that mattered most.

Wanted