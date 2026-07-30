The double-G pit stop: Why Gucci is buying into the grid

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When the 2027 Formula One season lights go out, the team formerly known simply as Alpine will line up on the grid under a markedly different identity: Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team.

Complete with livery draped in the Florentine brand’s iconic green and red hues, it marks the first time a traditional luxury fashion house has put its name directly onto a team chassis.

The move, formalised earlier this year, arrives at a curious moment for personal luxury goods. As the traditional appetite for leather totes and seasonal tailoring cools globally, luxury houses are swapping quiet boutiques for high-octane global spectacles.

Formula One, with its weekend travelling circus of international high-rollers, expanding female viewership, and celebrity-heavy paddock walks, has quickly become the ultimate stage for luxury capital. French titan LVMH laid down a multiyear marker valued at over $100m in 2024. Gucci, operating under parent company Kering, is taking an even more direct path by embedding its brand name straight onto the rear wing.

The move marks the debut of Gucci Racing, a dedicated division created to navigate the territory where high sport meets modern culture. It comes with a bespoke emblem combining the house’s interlocking Gs with clean racing typography, signalling a structural shift in how luxury brands engage with global sport.

The Alpine Formula One Team will become the Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team from the 2027 season. Picture: (Jean-François Robert/Modds)

To anchor the operational side, Gucci recently named Tancredi Vitale as vice-president of Gucci Racing, effective September 1. Vitale, who joins from Venezia Football Club after a long tenure at Nike’s Portland headquarters, brings an insider’s understanding of sports culture and lifestyle alignment. He will work alongside Giovanni Perosino, who continues as senior vice-president of marketing while overseeing the strategic direction of the racing platform.

While the paddock has long been a place for subtle logo placements, Gucci is taking a far more integrative route. From 2027, the Enstone-built cars piloted by Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will trade their traditional livery for the iconic green, red and gold palette of the Italian house. The commitment extends past the asphalt into curated content, high-end client activations, and exclusive hospitality platforms designed for an increasingly diverse global audience.

The alignment makes commercial sense for Kering, Gucci’s parent company. Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, sees the sport through a modern lens.

“Formula One has evolved far beyond sport to become one of the world’s most powerful premium content platforms, reaching over 1.5-billion people each season and inspiring a rapidly expanding, younger and increasingly female audience,” De Meo noted.

“As a space of creativity, pursuit of excellence and human achievement, we see it as a unique platform for a luxury brand to push boundaries, spark meaningful connections and build long-term value and brand desirability, while delivering measurable and lasting impact.”

Alpine executive adviser Flavio Briatore and Gucci president and CEO Francesca Bellettini. Picture: (Jean-François Robert/Modds)

For Alpine, the timing coincides with a sharp resurgence on track. Under the guidance of executive adviser Flavio Briatore and managing director Steve Nielsen, the team has turned in its strongest start to a season in years.

“Partnering with a prestigious brand of Gucci’s calibre in Formula One as title partner of the Alpine Formula One team is something I am incredibly proud of,” Briatore said.

“The Enstone team has a history of doing things differently to others and has previously shown that fashion can finish first in Formula One. With the improved performance on track, and Alpine having its best-ever points total to start a season, this new collaboration with Gucci shows the growing momentum behind the team.”

Under the creative direction of Demna and leadership of president and CEO Francesca Bellettini, Gucci views the grid as an expansive stage rather than a simple marketing billboard.

“This partnership with the Alpine Formula One team writes a new chapter: Gucci becomes the first luxury fashion house to serve as title partner in Formula One,” Bellettini explained. “That reflects our ambition for the brand and the role we want Gucci to play on this stage.”

Rather than treating sports sponsorship as a passive logo-slapping exercise, luxury fashion is learning to speak the language of performance and subculture. Vitale’s background bridges the exact divide between elite athletic infrastructure and contemporary street culture.

For a brand looking to rekindle its cultural momentum, placing double-G logos at 300km/h might just be the most pragmatic strategy on the board.

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