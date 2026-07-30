REVIEW | Electric RZ adds a touch of futurism to the Lexus experience

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The RZ takes the virtue of Lexus refinement to a new level. Picture:

Lexus executives would have been entitled to a smug chuckle when premium rivals started to dabble in electrified powertrains since the Japanese marque had been pioneering hybrid benefits in the luxury car ambit for years before German, Swedish and British competitors made their entries.

That said, they were a bit slower to make the switch to all-electric. The brand’s first full-electric car, the RZ, was revealed in 2023.

We flew to Marseille, France, for an exclusive test drive that year. It was a charming, if odd juxtaposition: cruising those typically scenic, Gallic countryside roads — in a sharp-pleated Japanese car that looked out of place among ubiquitous chic European compacts.

The RZ seemed like something out of the future, a character bolstered by features like its yoke steering wheel. No “push-and-pull” method as taught by South African K53 driving instructors here. Just instantaneous steer-by-wire technology that took some getting used to. But once we got the hang of it, going back to a traditional steering wheel felt odd.

The angular, sharp design stays true to the brand's design ethos. Picture: (Supplied)

Three years on, the RZ finally went on sale in our market. You can have it with a conventional steering if you please, or be bold and grab the edges of that two-spoke yoke, which is exclusively available in the F-Sport models, costing between R1,977,600 (550e) and R2,628,500 (600e).

Both offer performance credentials spirited drivers hanker after: a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.4 seconds, thanks to a 313kW/537Nm output.

But even the standard 500e derivative is nothing to sneer at. In fact, it would be the one to have because there is a tiny difference in acceleration times. The model has a 280kW output but torque matches the more expensive versions.

It costs upwards of R1,682,600 (EX trim); while the slightly swankier SE is R1,860,400.

The futuristic yoke steering takes some getting used to but becomes second nature. Picture (Supplied)

This model is capable of dispatching the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.6 seconds (we told you it was a tiny difference). The extra performance in the 550e and 600e come with a slight loss in quoted range, about 450km versus 500km. So the average, rational buyer would pick between the 500e grades and call it a day.

Sprinting abilities aside, excellent refinement is consistent across the range.

You may remember engine-powered Lexus models of before, particularly those that used the V6 derivatives from the Toyota mothership. They were renowned for being creamy smooth in delivery, vibration-free and well-hushed. That hallmark of cushy textures became embedded in the Lexus experience.

The striking rear profile incorporates air-slicing fins. Picture: (Supplied)

Some may miss the six-cylinder timbre, but it is undeniable that the silence of an electric powertrain takes the Lexus quality of refinement to another level.

Basking in the quietness of it all, giving the aural senses a break from the endless noise of the world, the RZ is a fine place to luxuriate. That handcrafted cabin feel, with its buttery upholstery, soft-touch-everything and meticulous damping of switches, is a tactile feast.

And the RZ manages to be quite practical too. With its length of 4,805mm, height of 1,635mm and width of 1,895mm it is right up there with similar engine-powered SUV rivals.

The flat packaging of an electric vehicle battery allows for better space optimisation. Front and rear occupants will feel the additional breathing room compared to an engine-powered counterpart. The boot is also capacious, at 522l.

A sumptuous interior with high-quality materials delivers on promise of luxury. Picture: (Supplied)

Though Lexus has a relatively small footprint in the country, it has earned a reputation for taking care of its buyers which has nurtured a strong sense of loyalty.

The brand appears to walk the talk with a lengthy seven-year/105,000km maintenance plan and warranty, which none of its Teutonic peers currently match. A separate eight-year/160,000km covers the battery.

Premium electric vehicles appeal to a very specific type of buyer. One who might care less about factors like depreciation. At this price point the Lexus contends with rivals across different body styles. This includes:

the Volvo ES90 fastback (from R1,590,000);

BMW i5 sedan (from R1,812,000);

Volvo EX90 large SUV (from R2,650,000); and

Mercedes-Benz EQV300 (R2,300,000).

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