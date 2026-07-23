WATCH | Maserati turns New York into a stage

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There is something fitting about Alessandro Del Piero, the man who wore the number 10 shirt for Italy and Juventus with equal authority, driving a Maserati GranTurismo through a New York City frozen in time. No traffic. No crowds. Just an empty road, the sound of the Nettuno V6 and a football legend behind the wheel of one of Italy’s most recognisable grand tourers.

The film, created in collaboration with creative agency Migrante and produced entirely using AI technology, marks Maserati’s latest campaign around the renewed GranTurismo range. As the marque celebrates more than a century of history and looks towards the future, it tells that story through a simple but cinematic premise: a legendary Italian figure navigating a silent city in an equally iconic Italian machine.

Del Piero, characteristically, understood the brief. “The journey of the new GranTurismo through a silent New York made me reflect on what pride means, on what a symbol represents,” he said. “Like wearing the Azzurri shirt before the whole world.” For a man who spent a career turning moments of individual brilliance into collective memory, the analogy lands.

Maserati chief marketing officer Cristiano Fiorio describes the campaign as part of a broader shift in how the brand sees its future. “You can always focus on what’s missing, but at Maserati we choose to look ahead with optimism and a clear vision. We are not just dreamers. We turn dreams into reality.” While the sentiment could belong to almost any luxury brand, it carries more weight from a company with 112 years of motorsport history and a V6 engine with F1-derived pre-chamber combustion technology.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the film is its production. For a marque so closely associated with craftsmanship and Italian design, turning to AI to create a major campaign is a deliberate exploration of where tradition and technology meet. Then again, the GranTurismo has always lived between worlds: performance and comfort, tradition and evolution.

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