FIRST DRIVE | The new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 has grown in size but is still shapely.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA went on sale in South Africa last week. The compact and premium four-door coupé launched with two trims, the CLA 200 and the CLA 200 AMG Line.

The 4,723mm length rivals that of the Audi A3 sedan, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, BYD Seal Premium and others. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan is scheduled for launch in 2027.

The CLA coupé cuts a sleek shape on the road and adopts a blend of the company’s digital styling, as introduced by the larger and all-electric AMG GT four-door coupé, and the rear styling of current Mercedes-Benz ranges.

The larger maw, iconic and star-spangled Mercedes grille, and LED lights with star-shaped bulbs are the eye-catchers. The curved roof now gets a panoramic glass as standard fitment, but the interior that emerges when opening the pillarless doors is a wholesale transformation.

The cabin is minimalist and tech-driven, with more storage nooks and a thick centre console that separates the front occupants. A free-standing and colourful MBUX screen dominates, comprising colourful 10.25-inch driver and 14-inch central touchscreen displays with dazzling graphics.

The cabin is larger, with more digitalisation, thanks to the new MBUX screens. (MERCEDES-BENZ)

Opting for the Premium package adds the MBUX Superscreen that spans the width of the dashboard and an extra screen for the front passenger. Cool new features include games and an in-cabin camera that captures interior stills and videos. These can be activated only when the car is stationary, though.

More amenities to be had include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB-C ports, dual-zone climate control and multi-functional steering wheel, and more intuitive and voice-activated AI assistance powered by Microsoft and Google Gemini.

The controls are easy to use, and the contoured and electrically operated seats are comfy but don’t lower enough for my liking. The steering wheel can be adjusted for height and reach but the overall execution left the feeling of a high perch.

Boot capacity is rated at a decent 405l with an electrically operated lid. Just as with the previous model, the rear seats don’t fold as standard. An optional boot extension package needs to be bought for this capability, but entry to, and egress from, the cabin improves thanks to a 30mm increase in roof height.

The arched roof doesn't compromise rear headroom by much and the boot has a functional 405l capacity. (MERCEDES-BENZ)

Both of the new CLA 200 models are powered by turbocharged 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engines paired with 48V hybrid electric motors. The total system output is 120kW and 250Nm, which is sent to the front wheels via a new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

They have selectable Eco, Comfort, Dynamic and Individual driving modes, and Mercedes-Benz rates them both with a 0–100 km/h sprint in 8.0 seconds and combined fuel consumption averages of 5.4l/100km, though we had a higher 7.5l/100km on the drive. The models don’t have dedicated EV modes but they can start off silently powered by the electric engines at crawl speeds.

Power delivery is adequate rather than muscular, but it’s sufficient for brisk overtaking. The car felt refined and the dampers worked well on smooth tarmac. Good build quality adds to the cabin feeling hushed and free of vibrations.

On the twisty roads encountered, the new CLA 200 felt poised and sure-footed with good levels of grip and driver engagement. The Dynamic setting sharpens the throttle response and holds onto lower gears longer, but ultimately it felt more suited to cruising, with the autonomous cruise control adding to the pleasure.

Standard safety systems include level 2+ advanced driver assistance, active brake assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and seven airbags.

The new CLA 200s are sold with five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plans

Pricing

Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 — R937,000

Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 AMG Line — R1,016,219.

Business Day