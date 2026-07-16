MG unveils two concept cars at Goodwood

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MG unveiled both the GO! and Cyber Concept during the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture:

Goodwood is where car manufacturers come to make promises. Some of those promises are credible, while others fall short.

MG’s two concept car world debuts at the 2026 Festival of Speed, held from July 9 to 12, fell into the former category — and not only because the British brand has a century of heritage to draw from.

The MG GO! previewed a production hatchback due in 2027, while the MG Cyber Concept sketched out a future large performance SUV.

MG GO!

The GO! is a B-segment battery electric hatchback concept designed entirely by MG’s London-based design team under design director Carl Gotham.

The design language was deliberately simple, built around a small number of carefully considered elements that echoed the clarity and everyday elegance of MG’s mid-century classics, including the MGB GT, with compact proportions and restrained details.

The MG GO! previews a production-ready electric hatchback due to arrive in 2027. Picture: (Supplied)

While the car was a contemporary nod to previous sporting MG models, the brand was clear that the GO! is not a nostalgia exercise.

“It is not about looking back for its own sake,” said Gotham, “but about capturing some of the clarity, charm and emotional appeal that have always made MG so distinctive, and reinterpreting that in a way that feels relevant today.”

The MG GO! combines clean, understated surfacing with proportions inspired by some of MG's classic models. Picture: (Supplied)

The production model arrives in 2027, which gives MG just enough time to deliver on what the concept promised. The segment it is entering, mainstream electric hatchbacks, is fiercely competitive, and the GO! will need to be as resolved in production form as it appeared at Goodwood.

MG Cyber Concept

Where the GO! was warm and approachable, the Cyber Concept was something else entirely. Conceived as a large, high-performance electric SUV, it drew its inspiration from the EX181 land speed record car, which is about as far from a family SUV as it is possible to get.

The idea, performance without compromise, sought to combine everyday usability with genuine driving character across urban environments, long-distance journeys and engaging roads.

The MG Cyber Concept explores the future of the brand's high-performance electric SUVs. Picture: (Supplied)

The design carried powerful proportions and sculpted surfaces that communicated athleticism without resorting to the aggression that most performance SUVs default to. It is a difficult balance to strike, and the Cyber Concept appeared to manage it. Whether the production version will is a different question.

Inspired by the record-breaking EX181, the Cyber Concept pairs dramatic proportions with an electric performance-focused platform. Picture: (Supplied)

Jozef Kabaň, MG’s vice-president of global design, framed the underlying philosophy simply: “Great design begins with people, not products. Technology and innovation are essential, but they can be shared. Character cannot.

“The future of automotive design is about creating cars with a strong identity that people instantly recognise and emotionally connect with.”

What else was on show

Alongside the two concepts, MG displayed six production models:

the MGS9 PHEV, the brand’s first seven-seat large SUV;

the MG4 EV Urban;

the MG HS Plug-in Hybrid, recently ranked first in an independent review of 59 plug-in hybrid models available in the UK;

the MG ZS Hybrid+;

the MG IM5; and

the MG Cyberster.

Dynamic Hill Climb appearances by the MGS9 PHEV, MGS6 EV and Cyberster rounded out a strong showing for the British marque.

The brand also staged the MG Future Motion Show, demonstrating its AI and intelligent driving technology through a robot performance using sensors, cameras and LiDAR — which was either very exciting or very strange, depending on your disposition toward automotive theatre.

Regardless, the technology behind it — autonomous driving capability demonstrated in real time — remains worth paying attention to.

mgmotor.co.za

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