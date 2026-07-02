Revisiting the manual Porsche 911 Carrera T

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If you want to hold conversation with an ardent Porsche 911 aficionado, you need to know the taxonomy of the species like you know your national anthem.

The 911 cannot be spoken of in general terms; it is a discussion that will inevitably drill down into the minutiae of model codes, distinctions between nomenclature and other intricacies.

So, if you say you are a fan of the sports car in the company of a serious devotee, best be prepared to expound on your favourites in great detail. Granular detail.

The sharp-eyed enthusiasts reading this will point out that the car pictured is the Type 992, which is the eighth-generation of the 911 series that was launched locally in 2019.

Technically speaking ― as we should be given the subject matter ― this is the 992.1, the first iteration of the breed. The subsequently updated version launched in 2024 carried the 992.2 internal designation.

More importantly, this is the Carrera T, which debuted in 2023. It is a specialised instrument (not that the basic Carrera lacks special status) aimed at the kind of buyer who knows the entirety of the 911 lineage codes by heart.

The Carrera T is positioned as the lighter, purist-aimed sports car that you can drive daily. Picture: (Porsche)

You see, the Carrera T is aimed at the purists ― it is slightly lighter than the standard car and is offered by default with a manual transmission. An uncommon thing in the modern era.

The T stands for “Touring” and traces its heritage back to 1968, when the original 911 T was built as a motorsport homologation special.

This being the 992.1 version of the T, it has the seven-speed manual gearbox, while the updated version went back to a six-speed. Those little differences are precisely the kind of thing you want to be able to remark on in banter at the next cars and coffee link-up. Oh, you could have also ordered the car with the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic if you preferred.

But hang on a second. Why are we behind the wheel of a 911 from a few years back? Firstly, the Vehicles section of Wanted Online is not just about the newest wares on offer but an appreciation of finer automotive experiences present and past.

And after all, Porsche did use the fitting tagline of “Timeless Machine” in its promotional materials for the 2019 992. As the rising values have proved, just about any example of the 911 has investment and collectible potential. Even the 996, with its runny-egg headlamps.

So back to the 992.1 Carrera T we are driving. It comes from the Porsche Approved pre-owned section at the Johannesburg showroom of the brand. The boss, Toby Venter, invited selected motor-noters to experience the pedigree of used examples bearing the famed Stuttgart crest.

Like the exterior, the fascia design is a culmination of incremental changes over decades. Picture: (Porsche)

“Used” almost seems like a misnomer because the particular GT Silver Metallic car we are driving has only around 8,000km on the odometer. It is a 2024 registration and is listed at R2,695,000. Part of the deal is a five-year/150,000km service plan and, like other Porsche Approved cars, it has a documented history and verified mileage.

We set off in the Carrera T toward the N1 headed for Witbank, then Dullstroom. Traffic around Fourways is usually a pain in the neck, but having a taut shifter to play with and a perfectly weighted clutch to modulate makes life more fun.

Sure, the footwork and hand action of a manual are the last things you want to be enduring in daily Johannesburg congestion, but when linked to a flat-six, twin-turbocharged engine, encased in what could be the most recognisable sports car silhouette of all time, the prospect becomes different.

As we leave the slog of town and join the freeway, there is an opportunity to drop a few cogs and wind up that boxer engine. There is something about the rhythm and vibration of the 911’s 2,981cc motor that speaks to the caveman part of one’s brain. The sound, the increasing pace, the knowledge that you can control the seven-speed lever with your own left hand. Probably akin to the thrill and reward of making fire for the first time.

Speaking of firepower, the Carrera T packs 238kW/450Nm and has a claimed sprint time of 4.5 seconds. Not that you will care much if the person in the Audi RS3 alongside beats you to the next set of traffic lights because the steering feedback, acoustics and near-telepathic reflexes of the 911 put the driver in a state of enchantment, where all you want to do is keep the odometer ticking over.

The manual shifter is integral to the experience. Picture: (Porsche)

Amplifying the engine note in the T is a sports exhaust with a modified silencer. Lighter glass also lets the noise in better. Buyers had the option of foregoing the rear seats as a further weight-saving measure, but our car seemed to have a practical past owner, as the seats were retained.

In full diet mode, Porsche claimed the Carrera T was as much as 35kg lighter than the standard Carrera. As a charming nod to the past (and ostensibly another mass-shedding effort), the T has partial-fabric upholstery with grey tartan inserts.

The build quality of a 911, or any contemporary Porsche for that matter, is exquisite. Since this 992.1 is a bit less digital than newer Porsche models, there are more buttons to press and dials to turn, pleasing one’s tactile sense.

As for that seventh gear? Well, you can understand why they capped it at six with the follow-up iteration. On the freeway, cruising in fifth or even sixth seemed to be my default, and seven is just one too many ratios.

While some prestige marques have made radical direction changes in years of late, Porsche knows its audience and appears committed to keep delivering on long-standing brand hallmarks. That means a manual gearbox in a 911 is likely to remain a reality for the foreseeable future, but you can still go out right now and buy a new 992.2 Carrera T for the sum of R3,072,000 before options.

Wanted