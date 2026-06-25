Inside Maserati’s centenary refresh

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Maserati celebrates the centenary of its iconic Trident logo with an update to its most important models. Picture:

By Wanted Reporter

A centenary is either an excuse to look backwards or a reason to move forwards.

Maserati, celebrating 100 years of the trident logo in 2026, has chosen the latter. Three updated models arrive simultaneously: the new GranTurismo, new GranCabrio and new Grecale, each carrying a redesigned front end, revised powertrains and an interior overhaul that addresses the areas where the previous generation showed its age.

The design language connects all three to a thread that began with the MCXtrema track car and was refined through the GT2 Stradale and MCPURA.

The brand has spent the last few years developing a sharper, more aggressive visual identity on its performance and track-focused models and is now applying that language to the cars most people actually buy.

The result is a front end that is lower, wider and more horizontal than before. At the rear, new clear lens lighting completes the update. It is a coherent evolution rather than a reinvention, which seems the appropriate response for cars whose proportions and character are already well established.

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio

The new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

Both models are available in three versions. The entry point produces 364.9kW from the 3-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6, with Crio wheels, satin chrome details and a full-grain leather cabin.

The Trofeo raises output to 440.1kW, a 29.8kW increase over the previous generation through prechamber combustion technology derived from Formula One racing, and adds forged Pegaso wheels, exposed carbon fibre, an Alcantara headliner and a sports exhaust worth specifying on sound alone.

Both combustion versions drive through all four wheels as standard, with air-spring suspension and adjustable ride height.

The Folgore completes the range with 566.8kW, a range of more than 540km and a top speed of 325km/h for the GranTurismo. The GranCabrio Folgore, the first fully electric cabriolet in its segment, reaches 290km/h.

The new Maserati GranTurismo. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

The GranCabrio itself is worth dwelling on. Four seats, a fabric soft top and strong thermal and acoustic comfort make it the more usable of the two body styles for everyday grand touring.

The Air neck warmer, standard on Trofeo and Folgore, extends the open-air season into months when most cabriolet owners have long since put the roof up. It is the kind of detail that sounds minor until you are on a coastal road in June and grateful for it.

Inside both models, a new racing-inspired steering wheel, redesigned digital clock and updated digital interface raise the quality of the cabin experience, while a new driver monitoring system, detecting distraction and fatigue, makes its debut across the range.

The new Grecale

The new Maserati Grecale. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

The Grecale arrived in 2022 as Maserati’s luxury SUV with genuine sporting ambitions. The 2026 update sharpens both. For buyers who want the Maserati experience in a format that accommodates real life, including luggage, passengers and the occasional unpaved road, it remains the most practical entry point into the range.

The front end adopts the same shark-nose architecture seen on the MCPURA. Two new wheel designs join the range alongside a new exterior finish from the Fuoriserie programme. The significant news is the introduction of the 290.8kW V6 Nettuno engine to the Grecale for the first time, bringing the same Formula One-derived technology found in the GranTurismo into the SUV.

In everyday driving terms, it pulls cleanly from low speeds rather than building only at higher revs, which is precisely what you want in a car used daily. The Trofeo V6 produces 395.2kW and covers 0 to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds. The fully electric Folgore variant now achieves a maximum range of 580km.

The Grecale range spans six variants. Interior improvements across the range include a new steering wheel, a redesigned digital clock and a Sonus faber audio system producing 1,285W across up to 21 speakers. Most high-end home audio systems would consider that a serious installation. In a moving car, it is exceptional.

Wanted