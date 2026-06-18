Hybrid hellraisers

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The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) world has become a high-powered playground. What started as eco-friendly commuting tech, pairing a combustion engine with an electric motor to improve fuel economy, now underpins some of the fastest sports cars ever built.

Bugatti Tourbillon

The Bugatti Tourbillon (Supplied)

Successor to the Chiron, Bugatti’s latest hypercar is named after the tourbillon, a mechanism used in high-end mechanical watches to increase their accuracy.

Limited to 250 units priced at R77m apiece, the ultra-exclusive two-seater coupé combines an 8.3l naturally aspirated V16 engine with three electric motors for a stupendous combined output of 1,342kW — around two and a half times the power of a BMW M5.

This makes the Bugatti the world’s most powerful plug-in hybrid production car, with a claimed sub-two-second 0-100km/h sprint ability and an electronically governed 380km/h top speed. Besides being one of the most extreme road cars ever built, it can also drive about 60km silently on electric power alone.

McLaren W1

The McLaren W1 (Supplied)

The W1 replaces the P1 as McLaren’s new halo car and pairs a twin-turbo 4.0l V8 with hybrid assistance for 938kW of total power. That’s good for a 2.7 second 0-100 time and a governed 350km/h maximum.

But the W1 is more than a high-speed missile. It is designed with lightweight engineering for track performance, featuring dramatic active aerodynamics, a fighter-jet cockpit, and F1-inspired suspension with exotic 3D-printed titanium components. Only 399 units will be built at a price of around R45m.

Aston Martin Valhalla

The Aston Martin Valhalla in Monaco. (Supplied)

A collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, the mid-engined Valhalla is a limited-edition plug-in hybrid hypercar. It features a twin-turbo 4.0l V8 paired with three electric motors, one integrated into the gearbox and two at the front axle to facilitate torque vectoring. Total system output is 793kW, allowing the Valhalla to hit 100km/h in 2.5 seconds and giving it a top speed of 350km/h.

The R17.5m, mid-engined supercar balances track-attacking performance with everyday road comfort. Its dihedral doors open into an ultra-minimalist, carbon-fibre cockpit.

Mercedes-AMG One

The Mercedes-AMG One during the Nürburgring Nordschleife. (Supplied)

The closest thing to a street-legal Formula One car, the Mercedes-AMG One is a PHEV that combines an F1-derived 1.6l turbocharged V6 engine (which revs to an astounding 11 000rpm) with four electric motors to produce 782kW. The mid-engined two-seater has a carbon-fibre body with active aerodynamics and a fully variable all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring.

Only 275 units were built at R45m each, and all were pre-sold before production began in 2022. It holds the lap record for road-legal production cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a blistering 6:29.090 set in September 2024.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale (Supplied)

Ferrari has taken the already potent SF90 and turned it into a road-legal track beast priced at R20.7m.

Its twin-turbo 4.0l V8 and three electric motors produce 757kW, making it one of the most muscular Ferraris yet built. Massive wings and aero vents give it double the downforce of a standard SF90, keeping it pinned down in high-speed corners.

Along with brutal performance — a 2.3-second 0-100km/h sprint and 320km/h top speed — the SF90 XX Stradale can be driven short distances in electric mode to avoid waking the neighbours.

Lamborghini Revuelto

The petrol-electric Lamborghini Revuelto replaces the Aventador. (Supplied)

As a replacement for the Aventador, the Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series-production plug-in hybrid. The iconic normally aspirated 6.5l V12 survives but is boosted by three electric motors for a combined 745kW.

The electric motors provide four-wheel drive and enable electric torque vectoring — a first for Lamborghini. Theatrical styling is aerospace-inspired with dramatic geometric details and vertically opening scissor doors. The R12.8m two-seater coupe blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in 2.5 seconds and tops out at 350km/h, with a 10km range in all-electric mode.

From the June issue of Wanted, 2026.